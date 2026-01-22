TCFV 2025 Texas Town Hall Silent Auction (copy)

Celebrate love, laughter, and connection with a perfectly curated picnic-for-two. This basket is filled with everything you need to create joyful memories; a toast to romance and the beauty of time spent together.





Inside you’ll find:

Four bottles of fine wine (white, Moscato, rosé, and champagne)

Two hand-decorated wine glasses in a satin-lined box

A wicker picnic basket complete with table, insulated cooler, plates, silverware, and salt & pepper shakers

A rose-gold rechargeable ambiance light and silver taper candles for soft glow

A bouquet of twelve plush purple teddy bears , a lasting tribute to survivors and victims

A 3’ x 5’ Domestic Violence Awareness flag , symbolizing resilience and remembrance

A satin jacket (M) and gold-detailed dress pants (M) , and a pink felt 1920’s style hat for the perfect attire for a romantic evening under the stars

This basket reminds us that love should be joyful, safe, and free of violence. Your bid not only brings romance to life but also helps TCFV continue its critical work, supporting survivors and honoring the lives lost through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.