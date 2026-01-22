TCFV 2025 Texas Town Hall Silent Auction (copy)

Hosted by

🌹 " A Toast to Love & Safety: The Perfect Picnic for Two" item
$115

Starting bid

Celebrate love, laughter, and connection with a perfectly curated picnic-for-two. This basket is filled with everything you need to create joyful memories; a toast to romance and the beauty of time spent together.


Inside you’ll find:

  • Four bottles of fine wine (white, Moscato, rosé, and champagne)
  • Two hand-decorated wine glasses in a satin-lined box
  • A wicker picnic basket complete with table, insulated cooler, plates, silverware, and salt & pepper shakers
  • A rose-gold rechargeable ambiance light and silver taper candles for soft glow
  • A bouquet of twelve plush purple teddy bears, a lasting tribute to survivors and victims
  • A 3’ x 5’ Domestic Violence Awareness flag, symbolizing resilience and remembrance
  • A satin jacket (M) and gold-detailed dress pants (M), and a pink felt 1920’s style hat for the perfect attire for a romantic evening under the stars

This basket reminds us that love should be joyful, safe, and free of violence. Your bid not only brings romance to life but also helps TCFV continue its critical work, supporting survivors and honoring the lives lost through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.

☕ "Fireside Healing Basket” item
$100

Starting bid

This cozy basket is a celebration of comfort, resilience, and the small joys that bring us together. Perfect for quiet mornings, fireside evenings, or sharing a moment of peace, this collection reminds us that healing and safety begin with warmth and care.

Inside you’ll find:

  • Coffee, tea & cocoa delights:
    • Bones Coffee Fall Sampler
    • 4 Wonder Tea sampler boxes
    • 8 single-steep herbal & black teas
    • Swiss Miss instant hot chocolate with marshmallows
  • S’mores kit with Lindt coconut chocolate, large marshmallows, and chocolate graham crackers
  • Coffee bar organizer to keep everything within reach
  • Hand-decorated tea glass with lid and spoon for mindful sipping
  • Glass angel with preserved real flowers, a symbol of remembrance and hope
  • Two blueberry muffins and two peanut butter & banana oatmeal bars — ready-to-enjoy treats
  • Purple roses collapsible storage basket
  • Olive-green felt fedora with removable jewelry

This basket reflects the warmth of community and the courage of survivors who continue forward each day. By bidding, you help TCFV honor victims of domestic violence in Texas and support survivors through advocacy, research, and the Honoring Texas Victims Report.

🐾 "Fur-ever Safe" item
$120

Starting bid

Pets bring comfort, protection, and joy, just as love should. This basket celebrates the healing bond between people and their pets, offering everything needed to treat your furry family members while honoring the strength of survivors.

Inside you’ll find:

  • For dogs & cats alike:
    • 2 large collapsible toy storage baskets
    • 2 collapsible travel water trays with carabiners
    • 2 bandanas and a pair of playful sunglasses for walks
    • Pet brush for grooming
    • 3 lbs. of dry dog food & 3 lbs. of dry cat food
    • 4 large rawhide bones, a dog chew snack, and natural dog treat biscuits
    • Purr Pops cat treats, squeezable tuna treats, and 3 toy mice
    • 2 tennis balls for fetch
    • 90-count roll of waste/pick-up bags
    • Large pink leash
  • Special touches for their human:
    • Preserved roses in a box with a purple heart necklace, a symbol of remembrance and healing
    • A purple Stanley tumbler for hydration on the go for walks
    • A cheetah bejeweled captain’s hat for a bold, fun flair

This basket honors the loyal love of pets, who remind us daily what safety, joy, and unconditional companionship look like. Your bid ensures TCFV can continue lifting survivors’ voices and honoring the lives remembered through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.

🎉 "Viva Texas: Safe Celebrations" item
$120

Starting bid

Bright, bold, and full of Texas spirit, this fiesta-themed basket is all about joy, resilience, and honoring community. From San Antonio to Lubbock to Waco, it brings together treasures that celebrate the Lone Star State while reminding us that celebration is safest when it’s free from harm.

Inside you’ll find:

  • San Antonio Suriterra Tequila Reposado for a true Texas toast
  • A striped cactus collapsible basket
  • Two purple margarita stainless steel tumblers
  • A light-up preserved purple flower decoration
  • Texas Route 66 Festival ball cap
  • Universal cell phone mount holder
  • Playing cards for fiesta game night
  • Lubbock, TX small zipper bag
  • Make-your-own margarita kit
  • College Station recovery kit
  • Small longhorn stuffed animal
  • 7 large Chomps grass-fed beef sticks
  • Napkins for your gathering
  • A handmade flower comb crafted by a San Antonio local
  • Sweet clover perfume oil and lip balm
  • Waco, TX charm
  • A 3’ x 5’ Domestic Violence Awareness flag
  • Luggage tag and compact mirror

This basket celebrates Texas pride and resilience while uplifting survivors. By bidding, you’re not just taking home a fiesta, you’re supporting TCFV’s mission to honor victims, empower survivors, and build a safer Texas.

🟣 "Strong, Safe & Empowered" item
$200

Starting bid

This basket blends wellness with protection,  equipping you with tools for physical health, self-care, and personal safety. Designed to uplift both body and spirit, it reminds us that true strength comes from living without fear.

Inside you’ll find:

  • Wellness & Exercise:
    • Extra-large storage/laundry hobo basket
    • Purple microfiber towel
    • Purple blender bottle for shakes or smoothies
    • Complete Pilates kit
    • Acupuncture mats for neck and back relief
    • Bucket hat for sun protection
    • Stainless steel water bottle
    • Heating pad for neck and shoulders
    • Beautiful Light-up preserved purple rose
  • Safety & Protection:
    • Rape whistle
    • Stun gun with flashlight
    • Purple jeweled pepper spray/mace
    • 2 outlet mechanical timers for lights, each with a built-in night light
    • 3 travel-size hand sanitizers
  • Snacks & Fuel:
    • Bare cinnamon apple chips
    • 2 blueberry amped almond butter bars
    • 6 Fit Crunch chocolate/peanut butter energy bars
    • Snack-size raw almonds

This collection is all about living boldly and safely, supporting health, empowerment, and the right to move through the world free from violence. Your bid supports survivors across Texas and fuels TCFV’s mission through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.

🌸 "Healing in Bloom" item
$175

Starting bid

This wellness basket is designed to nurture body, mind, and spirit,  reminding us that healing is both powerful and deeply personal. Filled with comfort items, relaxation tools, and symbols of love, it’s a gentle tribute to resilience and self-care.

Inside you’ll find:

  • Soothing & Relaxation:
    • Preserved flowers with rose fragrance
    • Lavender candle
    • Eucalyptus & spearmint Epsom salt
    • Diamond bath bomb
    • Heart-shaped soap
    • Flower petals for a calming bubble bath
    • Cozy socks & soft blanket
    • Sleepi bedtime drink sample
  • Beauty & Self-Care:
    • Gel eye patches
    • Beauty headband
    • Body scrubber duo
    • Makeup brush washing machine
    • Lip gloss/perfume roll-on combo
    • 4 AVRO vitamin samples
  • Symbols of Love & Strength:
    • “I Love You” necklace with light projection in 100 languages
    • Large angel glass with flowers
    • Pressed wildflower keepsake
    • Purple amethyst beaded bracelet with motivational saying
    • Domestic Violence Awareness flag (3’ x 5’)
  • Mindfulness & Inspiration:
    • Journal
    • 3 inspirational sticky note pads
    • 10 individual Kleenex packets with motivational writing
  • Daily Comforts & Extras:
    • Stainless steel “Drink Happy” tumbler
    • Life is a Beach sun hat
    • Georgetown, TX keychain
    • Screen cleaner & microfiber towel
    • 4 mini hand sanitizers

This collection offers comfort and care while honoring the strength of survivors. By bidding, you’re helping TCFV provide advocacy, remembrance, and healing through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.

