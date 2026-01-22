TCFV 2025 Texas Town Hall Silent Auction (copy)

Hosted by
Celebrate love, laughter, and connection with a perfectly curated picnic-for-two. This basket is filled with everything you need to create joyful memories; a toast to romance and the beauty of time spent together.
Inside you’ll find:
This basket reminds us that love should be joyful, safe, and free of violence. Your bid not only brings romance to life but also helps TCFV continue its critical work, supporting survivors and honoring the lives lost through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.
This cozy basket is a celebration of comfort, resilience, and the small joys that bring us together. Perfect for quiet mornings, fireside evenings, or sharing a moment of peace, this collection reminds us that healing and safety begin with warmth and care.
Inside you’ll find:
This basket reflects the warmth of community and the courage of survivors who continue forward each day. By bidding, you help TCFV honor victims of domestic violence in Texas and support survivors through advocacy, research, and the Honoring Texas Victims Report.
Pets bring comfort, protection, and joy, just as love should. This basket celebrates the healing bond between people and their pets, offering everything needed to treat your furry family members while honoring the strength of survivors.
Inside you’ll find:
This basket honors the loyal love of pets, who remind us daily what safety, joy, and unconditional companionship look like. Your bid ensures TCFV can continue lifting survivors’ voices and honoring the lives remembered through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.
Bright, bold, and full of Texas spirit, this fiesta-themed basket is all about joy, resilience, and honoring community. From San Antonio to Lubbock to Waco, it brings together treasures that celebrate the Lone Star State while reminding us that celebration is safest when it’s free from harm.
Inside you’ll find:
This basket celebrates Texas pride and resilience while uplifting survivors. By bidding, you’re not just taking home a fiesta, you’re supporting TCFV’s mission to honor victims, empower survivors, and build a safer Texas.
This basket blends wellness with protection, equipping you with tools for physical health, self-care, and personal safety. Designed to uplift both body and spirit, it reminds us that true strength comes from living without fear.
Inside you’ll find:
This collection is all about living boldly and safely, supporting health, empowerment, and the right to move through the world free from violence. Your bid supports survivors across Texas and fuels TCFV’s mission through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.
This wellness basket is designed to nurture body, mind, and spirit, reminding us that healing is both powerful and deeply personal. Filled with comfort items, relaxation tools, and symbols of love, it’s a gentle tribute to resilience and self-care.
Inside you’ll find:
This collection offers comfort and care while honoring the strength of survivors. By bidding, you’re helping TCFV provide advocacy, remembrance, and healing through the Honoring Texas Victims Report.
