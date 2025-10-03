TCI's Curious in the Kitchen Event

Hosted by
About this event
Your $10 contribution helps keep our programs running and covers event costs.
Thank you so much for your support!
Tickets are non-refundable, including no-shows and cancellations, as proceeds cover event preparation costs. If you cannot attend, please email [email protected] to receive a credit toward a future TCI event. Review TCI ticket policy in the event description.
This ticket grants entry to TCI event at no cost. Only TCI Participants 5 years old-22 years old need to register for the event. After answering the registration questions, a confirmation email will be sent to you.
Your $10 contribution helps keep our programs running and covers event costs. This option you can pay the $10 fee on site at event.
Thank you so much for your support!
Tickets are non-refundable, including no-shows and cancellations, as proceeds cover event preparation costs. If you cannot attend, please email [email protected] to receive a credit toward a future TCI event. Review TCI ticket policy in the event description.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!