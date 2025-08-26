Thurston County Inclusion

Hosted by

Thurston County Inclusion

About this event

TCI's Pool Event

1530 Yelm Hwy SE

Olympia, WA 98501, USA

Youth Registration
$5

Your $5 contribution helps keep our programs running and covers event costs.


Thank you so much for your support!


Tickets are non-refundable, including no-shows and cancellations, as proceeds cover event preparation costs. If you cannot attend, please email [email protected] to receive a credit toward a future TCI event. Review TCI ticket policy in the event description.

Pay at Door
Free

Your $5 contribution helps keep our programs running and covers event costs.


Thank you so much for your support!


Tickets are non-refundable, including no-shows and cancellations, as proceeds cover event preparation costs. If you cannot attend, please email [email protected] to receive a credit toward a future TCI event. Review TCI ticket policy in the event description.

Access for All Scholarship
Free

This ticket grants entry to TCI event at no cost. Only TCI Participants ages 5-22 need to register for the event. After answering the registration questions, a confirmation email will be sent to you.

Add a donation for Thurston County Inclusion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!