TCN Youth Cheer Registration

About the memberships
No expiration
WHATS INCLUDED IN MY FEE?
-Program Fee $50
-TCN Youth Cheer shirt + athletic skirt $50
-Bow $10
-Choreography/Music licensure $15
-Insurance $10
-Signs/Poms/Equipment $25
-4 months of practices, 2 days/week
-2-5 LOCAL competitions
ITEMS REQUIRED- BUT NOT INCLUDED IN REGISTRATION FEE:
-COMP FEES will be due as needed and as information for each competition is obtained.
No expiration
WHAT'S INCLUDED IN MY FEE?
-Program Fee $50
-TCN Youth Cheer shirt $20
-Choreography/Music $20
-Insurance $10
-Signs/Poms/Equipment $25
-Dance costume/Dance shoes $100
-6-8 LOCAL competitions
-6 months of practices, 2 days/week
ITEMS REQUIRED- BUT NOT INCLUDED IN REGISTRATION FEE:
-FULL cheer uniform
Used/recycled options available on Facebook SWAP post
If purchasing NEW:
Shell: $55, Liner: $37, Skirt:$35, Spanks: $15
-Warm up: $80
-Bow/socks: $15
-White cheer shoes, to be purchased individually
(recommended to purchase from Amazon for $20-$30)
-COMP FEES will be due as needed and as information for each competition is obtained.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!