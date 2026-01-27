TCN Youth Cheer Registration

WHAT'S INCLUDED IN MY FEE?

-Program Fee $50

-TCN Youth Cheer shirt $20

-Choreography/Music $20

-Insurance $10

-Signs/Poms/Equipment $25

-Dance costume/Dance shoes $100

-6-8 LOCAL competitions

-6 months of practices, 2 days/week

ITEMS REQUIRED- BUT NOT INCLUDED IN REGISTRATION FEE:

-FULL cheer uniform

Used/recycled options available on Facebook SWAP post

If purchasing NEW:

Shell: $55, Liner: $37, Skirt:$35, Spanks: $15

-Warm up: $80

-Bow/socks: $15

-White cheer shoes, to be purchased individually

(recommended to purchase from Amazon for $20-$30)

-COMP FEES will be due as needed and as information for each competition is obtained.