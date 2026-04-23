TCOE Silver Anniversary Gala

Purchase one standard admission ticket. Note: This price reflects the standard rate following the expiration of the Early Bird Rate on 10/31/26. At checkout, you will be asked to select your Honoree's name from the list or type in your group, host, or individual's name (first and last) to be seated at a specific table. You must select your meal choice. Please note that you can also choose " Open Seating " and we will place you at an available table.