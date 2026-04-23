TCOE Silver Anniversary Gala

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About this event
10209 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD 21044, USA
Select and purchase this ticket if you DO NOT have a specific honoree, host, group, or individual you are attending this event on behalf of or with. Based on this you will be placed at an open table. Seating requests will not be accommodated for this ticket type. You MUST make your meal selection.
Select and purchase this ticket for individuals (family/friends, etc.) wishing to sit at a specific Honoree, group, organization, and host's table (OR) if you want to sit with other individual(s). You MUST select the Honoree's name from the list or type the group, host, or individual's name at checkout to be seated together at that specific table. You MUST select your meal choice.
Purchase a full table (reserved) of 10 seats on a single (one) credit card. This one time payment guarantees your entire party sits together at your own private table! You will be prompted to enter your guests' names, email addresses, and meal selections. You must enter all of the identified information. Do not change the number from one (1), unless you are purchasing more than one table!
Purchase one standard admission ticket. Note: This price reflects the standard rate following the expiration of the Early Bird Rate on 10/31/26. At checkout, you will be asked to select your Honoree's name from the list or type in your group, host, or individual's name (first and last) to be seated at a specific table. You must select your meal choice. Please note that you can also choose "Open Seating" and we will place you at an available table.
Purchase a full table of 10 seats (one payment of $1400) at the standard rate. This one time table purchase, guarantees your entire party of 10 sits together at your own private table. You will be prompted to enter information (first and last name, email address, and meal selections) for ALL ten (10) of your guests. Do not change the number from one (1), unless you are purchasing more than one table!
TCOE is excited to offer sponsorship opportunities for our 25th Anniversary Gala. Your sponsorship will enhance your ability to gain exposure to a cross-section of individuals, students to professionals who attend and support our various programs and events. This level of sponsorship includes: Company Logo on TCOE Website, Company Acknowledged at the Gala, Social Media Mentions, Company Name Displayed on Welcome Screen (day of Gala), Four Complimentary Tickets (purchaser will need to enter the names and meal selections for the four guests) to the Gala, and Reserved Seating.
TCOE is excited to offer sponsorship opportunities for our 25th Anniversary Gala. Your sponsorship will enhance your ability to gain exposure to a cross-section of individuals, students to professionals who attend and support our various programs and events. This level of sponsorship includes: Company Logo on TCOE Website, Company Acknowledged at the Gala, Social Media Mentions, Company Name Displayed on Welcome Screen (day of the Gala), Two Complimentary Tickets (purchaser will need to enter the names and meal selections for the two guests) to the Gala, and Reserved Seating.
TCOE is excited to offer sponsorship opportunities for our 25th Anniversary Gala. Your sponsorship will enhance your ability to gain exposure to a cross-section of individuals, students to professionals who attend and support our various programs and events. This level of sponsorship includes: Company Logo on TCOE Website, Company Acknowledged at the Gala, Social Media Mentions, Company Name Displayed on Welcome Screen (day of the Gala), One (1) Complimentary Ticket (purchaser will need to enter the name and meal selection for the one guest) to the Gala, and Reserved Seating.
TCOE is excited to offer sponsorship opportunities for our 25th Anniversary Gala. Your sponsorship will enhance your ability to gain exposure to a cross-section of individuals, students to professionals who attend and support our various programs and events. This level of sponsorship includes: Company Logo on TCOE Website, Company Acknowledged at the Gala, and Social Media Mentions.
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