Tustin Community Preschool Inc

Hosted by

Tustin Community Preschool Inc

About this event

Drink Tickets, 50/50 Necklaces, Kids Art & Special TCP Events!

300 S Flower St

Orange, CA 92868, USA

General Admission - Additional Ticket
$60

Each ticket includes dinner, dessert, non-alcoholic beverages, games, dancing, and in-person access to the auction!

1 Drink Ticket
$6

One drink ticket for alcoholic drinks - wine, beer, and seltzers

4 Drink Tickets
$20

4 drink tickets for alcoholic drinks - wine, beer, and seltzers

1 Heads or Tails Necklace
$15

1 necklace for the Heads or Tails game to be played at the gala

4 Heads or Tails Necklaces
$50

4 necklaces for the Heads or Tails game to be played at the gala

Your Child's Art Project
$40

Your little artists have poured their hearts into creating a truly priceless masterpiece—one-of-a-kind, timeless, and made just for you! Each work of art is a reflection of their creativity and love, designed with you in mind. Don’t forget to take home this cherished treasure tonight. A suggested donation of $40 helps support our school. Thank you for your generosity!

Exclusive TCP Pajama Party
$50

Get the pajamas out and head on over to TCP for the long standing annual Pajama Party with Ms. Shelley and Ms. Lizette! Sign your kiddos up to join the party on June 2, 5:30-7:30pm at TCP. They will enjoy pizza, ice cream, crafting, and a glow dance party! Kids ages 4- 8 can participate! 

 

SPACE IS LIMITED

Exclusive TCP Ninja Party
$50

Your child won't want to miss out on this Ninja Party with Ms. Shelley and Ms. Lizette on June 19, 4-6pm at TCP. Kids will enjoy pizza, ice cream, a craft, and ninja lessons with obstacle course from our very own black belt instructor, Ms. Lynelle! See your little Ninja's there! Kids ages 4-8 are welcome!


SPACE IS LIMITED

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