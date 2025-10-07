TCP Cycle 65 Classbook/Cadet portrait store

CADET PORTRAIT PACKAGE INCLUDES:
-CADET PORTRAIT W/ CLASS A UNIFORM
-CADET PORTRAIT W/ GRADUATION CAP & GOWN
-PLATOON PORTRAIT
-COMPANY PORTRAIT
***PORTRAIT PACKAGES WILL BE DELIVERED DIGITAL DOWNLOAD BY EMAIL*** NO purchase deadline
The TCP Classbook is the perfect keepsake for your Cycle 65 GRADUATE. This high quality, 100 page,full color classbook, highlights the amazing journey of TCP Cycle 65. From candidate to cadet to graduate, we've recorded where they've been and what they've accomplished!
Purchase Deadline 12/5/2025!
Show your support of your TCP Cycle 65 cadet. Your 1/4 page will include: Cadet name, 2 images (1 cadet portrait & 1 childhood image), and brief message of support.
*Includes a copy of the Cycle 65 Classbook
**See notes on how to send pics and messages.
MAX. one ad per cadet allowed. 11/25/2025 Deadline!
Show your support of your TCP Cycle 65 cadet. Your 1/2 page will include: Cadet name, 3 images (1 cadet portrait & 2 childhood images), and brief message of support.
*Purchase Includes a copy of the Cycle 65 Classbook
**See notes on how to send pics and messages.
MAX. one ad per cadet allowed. 11/25/25 Deadline!
It is our goal for every Cadet Graduate to receive a TCP Cycle 65 class book. However, not every TCP family will be able to purchase one. If you would like to donate to help us provide every cadet with a classbook you can do so here, in increments of $5.00. Thank you for your consideration in this matter.
