Tustin Community Preschool Inc
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Tustin Community Preschool Inc

Hosted by

Tustin Community Preschool Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Restaurants & Dining Certificates

Acai Republic - $50 Gift Card (OA201) item
Acai Republic - $50 Gift Card (OA201)
$15

Starting bid

🍓 Treat yourself to a refreshing and delicious experience at Acai Republic. Known for their vibrant açai bowls, smoothies, and healthy bites, this local favorite blends bold flavors with feel-good ingredients.


Value: $50

Acai Republic - $50 Gift Card (OA202) item
Acai Republic - $50 Gift Card (OA202)
$15

Starting bid

🍓 Treat yourself to a refreshing and delicious experience at Acai Republic. Known for their vibrant açai bowls, smoothies, and healthy bites, this local favorite blends bold flavors with feel-good ingredients.


Value: $50

Baja Fish Tacos - $40 Gift Card (OA203) item
Baja Fish Tacos - $40 Gift Card (OA203)
$10

Starting bid

🌮🌊Enjoy bold flavors and coastal vibes with gift cards to Baja Fish Tacos! Known for their fresh ingredients and Baja-style favorites, this is the perfect treat for taco lovers. From crispy fish tacos and flavorful burritos to refreshing salsas and sides, every bite brings a taste of the coast.


Value: $40

Burger Boss - 5 VIP Burger Boss Cards (OA204) item
Burger Boss - 5 VIP Burger Boss Cards (OA204) item
Burger Boss - 5 VIP Burger Boss Cards (OA204)
$25

Starting bid

🍔Get ready to satisfy your cravings with 5 VIP Burger Passes to Burger Boss! Each pass includes a burger, fries, and a drink—making this the ultimate treat for burger lovers. Perfect for family outings, casual dinners, or sharing with friends. Fresh, flavorful, and fully loaded—this bundle brings the boss-level burger experience!

Come hungry and enjoy every bite! 🍟🥤✨


Expires: 12/31/26. Value: $90

Cha Cha's Latin Kitchen - $60 Gift Card (OA205) item
Cha Cha's Latin Kitchen - $60 Gift Card (OA205) item
Cha Cha's Latin Kitchen - $60 Gift Card (OA205)
$20

Starting bid

🌶️🍹 Spice up your next night out with this flavorful dining experience at Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen! Enjoy $60 in gift cards to indulge in fresh, vibrant Latin-inspired cuisine—perfect for tacos, enchiladas, and handcrafted drinks in a lively atmosphere.


Gather your friends or treat your family to a delicious outing full of bold flavors and festive vibes!


Valid for dine-in only. Not valid during happy hour, holidays or with other promotions. Value: $60

Claro's Italian Market - $25 Gift Card (OA206) item
Claro's Italian Market - $25 Gift Card (OA206) item
Claro's Italian Market - $25 Gift Card (OA206)
$10

Starting bid

🧺 Bring home the taste of Italy with this $25 gift card to Claro’s Italian Market! Shop a delicious selection of authentic Italian meats, cheeses, fresh pasta, sauces, and specialty goods—perfect for creating your own Italian feast at home.

A wonderful pick for food lovers and home chefs alike—buon appetito!


Value: $25

El Camino Cafe - $50 Gift Certificate (OA207) item
El Camino Cafe - $50 Gift Certificate (OA207)
$15

Starting bid

🌮Treat yourself to bold flavors and vibrant vibes with this gift card to El Camino Café! Known for its fresh, flavorful dishes and laid-back atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for everything from casual lunches to fun nights out.


Value: $50

Handel's Ice Cream - $25 Gift Card (OA208) item
Handel's Ice Cream - $25 Gift Card (OA208) item
Handel's Ice Cream - $25 Gift Card (OA208)
$10

Starting bid

🍦 Indulge in a scoop (or two!) of happiness with a gift card to Handel’s Ice Cream. From classic favorites to unique, seasonal creations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy—perfect for family outings, date nights, or a well-deserved treat!


Value: $25

Haute Cakes Caffe - $25 Gift Card (OA209) item
Haute Cakes Caffe - $25 Gift Card (OA209)
$10

Starting bid

🍰☕Indulge in a sweet escape with this gift card to Haute Cakes Caffe! A local favorite known for its charming atmosphere and mouthwatering brunch, this cozy café serves up everything from fluffy pancakes and decadent French toast to savory classics and artisan coffee.


Value: $25

Ivy's - $100 Gift Card (OA210) item
Ivy's - $100 Gift Card (OA210)
$30

Starting bid

🌿 Enjoy fresh, healthy, and delicious meals with a $100 gift card to Ivy’s in Old Town Tustin. Perfect for salads, wraps, smoothies, and more—great for anyone who loves clean, flavorful food!


Value: $100

John's Incredible Pizza - 4 Buffet & Beverage Passes (OA211) item
John's Incredible Pizza - 4 Buffet & Beverage Passes (OA211)
$25

Starting bid

🍕 Enjoy a fun-filled outing with 4 free buffet & beverage admission passes to John’s Incredible Pizza! Indulge in all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salads, and desserts—perfect for families, kids, or a group night out. Eat, play, and make it an unforgettable experience!


Expires: 10/7/26. Value: $80

Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA212) item
Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA212)
$5

Starting bid

🍊 Fuel your day the delicious way with a gift card to Nekter Juice Bar! Known for its fresh juices, handcrafted smoothies, and vibrant açai bowls, Nekter makes healthy living both easy and enjoyable.


Value: $20

Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA213) item
Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA213)
$5

Starting bid

🍊 Fuel your day the delicious way with a gift card to Nekter Juice Bar! Known for its fresh juices, handcrafted smoothies, and vibrant açai bowls, Nekter makes healthy living both easy and enjoyable.


Value: $20

Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA214) item
Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA214)
$5

Starting bid

🍊 Fuel your day the delicious way with a gift card to Nekter Juice Bar! Known for its fresh juices, handcrafted smoothies, and vibrant açai bowls, Nekter makes healthy living both easy and enjoyable.


Value: $20

Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA215) item
Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA215)
$5

Starting bid

🍊 Fuel your day the delicious way with a gift card to Nekter Juice Bar! Known for its fresh juices, handcrafted smoothies, and vibrant açai bowls, Nekter makes healthy living both easy and enjoyable.


Value: $20

Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA216) item
Nektar Juice Bar - $20 Gift Card (OA216)
$5

Starting bid

🍊 Fuel your day the delicious way with a gift card to Nekter Juice Bar! Known for its fresh juices, handcrafted smoothies, and vibrant açai bowls, Nekter makes healthy living both easy and enjoyable.


Value: $20

Nothing Bundt Cake - 8 Inch Decorative Cake (OA217) item
Nothing Bundt Cake - 8 Inch Decorative Cake (OA217)
$15

Starting bid

🎂 Enjoy a delicious 8-inch decorative cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes—the perfect centerpiece for any celebration or special occasion.


Expires 12/31/28. Value: $45

Nothing Bundt Cake - 8 Inch Decorative Cake (OA218) item
Nothing Bundt Cake - 8 Inch Decorative Cake (OA218)
$15

Starting bid

🎂 Enjoy a delicious 8-inch decorative cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes—the perfect centerpiece for any celebration or special occasion.


Expires 12/31/28. Value: $45

Nothing Bundt Cake - 8 Inch Decorative Cake (OA219) item
Nothing Bundt Cake - 8 Inch Decorative Cake (OA219)
$15

Starting bid

🎂 Enjoy a delicious 8-inch decorative cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes—the perfect centerpiece for any celebration or special occasion.


Expires 12/31/28. Value: $45

Nothing Bundt Cake - 8 Inch Decorative Cake (OA220) item
Nothing Bundt Cake - 8 Inch Decorative Cake (OA220)
$15

Starting bid

🎂 Enjoy a delicious 8-inch decorative cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes—the perfect centerpiece for any celebration or special occasion.


Expires 12/31/28. Value: $45

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