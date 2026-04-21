Experiences & Services Certificates (Page 1 of 2)

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👩🏫 Give your child a truly special and memorable experience with a one-of-a-kind “Kid Date” with our beloved Ms. Lizette! This unique opportunity treats your child to a fun, personalized outing with Ms. Lizette — building connection, confidence, and lasting memories outside the classroom. The experience may include a special activity, treat, or local adventure designed just for your child. A meaningful and joyful gift that celebrates relationship-building, trust, and the heart of our school community.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
👩🏫 Give your child a truly special and memorable experience with a one-of-a-kind “Kid Date” with our beloved Ms. Shelley! This unique opportunity treats your child to a fun, personalized outing with Ms. Shelley — building connection, confidence, and lasting memories outside the classroom. The experience may include a special activity, treat, or local adventure designed just for your child. A meaningful and joyful gift that celebrates relationship-building, trust, and the heart of our school community.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
💇♀️ Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a full-service pampering session at Acqua Hair Design. This $200 gift certificate includes a professional haircut, revitalizing scalp renewal treatment, deep conditioning for silky, healthy hair, plus a flawless blowout and styling to finish.
Whether you're looking for a fresh new look or a relaxing self-care day, this experience will leave you feeling confident, refreshed, and salon-perfect!
Expires 7/31/26. Value: $200
Starting bid
🎢🎠 Enjoy a day of family fun with 2 tickets to Adventure City! This charming, kid-friendly amusement park is packed with rides, games, and attractions perfect for younger children and families. From exciting roller coasters to a classic carousel and interactive play areas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. A perfect outing for family bonding and big smiles! 😊
Expires: 12/31/2026. Value: $60
Starting bid
🌊 Explore the wonders of the ocean with two tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific! Discover fascinating marine life, from colorful tropical fish to playful sea otters, through engaging exhibits and interactive experiences.
Valid 6/1/26-11/30/26. Value: $90
Starting bid
📚 Discover your next great read with this gift card to Arvida Book Co.! A beloved local independent bookstore, Arvida Book Co. is known for its thoughtfully curated selection of books, cozy atmosphere, and welcoming community feel.
Value: $25
Starting bid
🖼️ Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a portrait experience from Bradford Portraits. This exclusive package includes a professional family or individual sitting, along with a beautifully crafted 11" x 14" wall portrait on canvas—a keepsake to treasure for years to come.
Value: $3000
Starting bid
🖼️ Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a portrait experience from Bradford Portraits. This exclusive package includes a professional family or individual sitting, along with a beautifully crafted 16" x 20" wall portrait on canvas—a keepsake to treasure for years to come.
Value: $5000
Starting bid
🎨 Enjoy art without the hassle! While passes are normally free, these exclusive VIP passes to The Broad let you experience one of LA’s most iconic museums with ultimate flexibility and ease.
No need to plan ahead—just show up and step into a world of contemporary art whenever it fits your schedule. Perfect for a spontaneous cultural day out in LA!
💫 Priceless convenience meets world-class art—don’t miss this elevated museum experience!
Expires: 5/1/2027. Value: $75
Starting bid
💪🧘♀️ Strengthen, stretch, and transform with this 8-class certificate to Club Pilates, paired with a set of grip socks for the perfect studio-ready start!
Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to deepen your practice, these reformer-based classes offer low-impact, full-body workouts designed to improve strength, flexibility, and posture in a supportive environment. A great way to jumpstart your fitness journey and feel stronger from the inside out! ✨
Expires: 6/30/26. Value: $229
Starting bid
💪 Jumpstart your fitness journey with one month of unlimited classes at Evolv Fitness. Enjoy access to a wide variety of energizing group classes designed for all fitness levels—from strength training and cardio to yoga and recovery. With unlimited classes, you can mix, match, and find the workouts that keep you motivated and moving.
Value: $247
Starting bid
🥷 Let the littlest warriors climb, jump, and tumble their way into fun with a gift card for the Little Ninja Class at Felton Ninja Academy—plus a cool academy T-shirt (size 4)! This high-energy class is specially designed for younger children to build coordination, confidence, and focus through exciting obstacle courses and ninja-style movement games.
Value: $160
Starting bid
✈️ Take control of the action with a Racing & Fighter Jet Combo experience at Flight Deck! This adrenaline-pumping adventure lets you step into advanced simulators and experience the excitement of high-speed racing and aerial combat.
Value: $175
Starting bid
🏈 Get in the game with one Fall season registration to FNL Flag Football! Enjoy a fun, active season of skill-building, teamwork, and exciting games in a positive, supportive environment. Perfect for players of all experience levels.
Value: $335
Starting bid
🎬📸 Step into the spotlight with this exciting experience package featuring two tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum! Walk among incredibly lifelike figures of your favorite celebrities, from movie stars and music icons to legendary entertainers, and snap fun photos as you explore.
Expires: March 2027. Value: Up to $80
Starting bid
🌿🎨 Enjoy a day of art, nature, and discovery with four tickets to The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Explore world-class art, rare books, and stunning themed gardens across 130 acres—perfect for a peaceful and inspiring outing with family or friends.
Value: Up to $140
Starting bid
🌞 Enjoy the perfect outdoor outing with this fun-filled adventure package at Irvine Regional Park!
This experience includes:
Ride through scenic trails, paddle across the lake, and explore one of Orange County’s favorite parks with family or friends. It’s a full day of fresh air, laughter, and memory-making!
Value: $90
Starting bid
🎡Get ready for an unforgettable day of excitement with four admission tickets to the LA County Fair! Perfect for families or friends, this experience offers something for everyone—from thrilling rides and live entertainment to delicious fair food and unique exhibits. May 7-31, 2026 at the Fairplex in Pomona.
Expires: 5/31/26. Value: $100
Starting bid
🐾 Give your pet the gift of health with this certificate for one free exam at Lake Forest Animal Clinic! A trusted local veterinary clinic, Lake Forest Animal Clinic provides compassionate, full-service care to keep your furry family members happy and healthy. This certificate covers a comprehensive wellness exam—perfect for routine checkups or getting peace of mind about your pet’s well-being.
Value: $88
Starting bid
🧘♀️ Elevate your wellness routine with two private Pilates sessions plus grip socks from Livemetta Pilates. This exclusive package offers personalized instruction designed to improve strength, flexibility, posture, and overall mind-body connection.
Value: $200
Starting bid
🏎️ Rev up your excitement with 6 tickets to the Marconi Automotive Museum! This world-class collection features rare, exotic, and historic cars—from classic American muscle to high-performance European supercars. Perfect for families, car enthusiasts, or a fun group outing, you’ll enjoy an up-close look at incredible vehicles while supporting a museum dedicated to giving back to the community.
Value: $120
Starting bid
🌺💃 Enjoy one month of dance classes for all ages (3-70+) at Moana Nui School of Polynesian Dance & Entertainment! Learn authentic Polynesian dance in a fun, energetic setting while building confidence, rhythm, and cultural appreciation. Perfect for beginners or experienced dancers alike.
Value: Up to $80
Starting bid
🥋Build confidence, discipline, and strength with this exciting one-month preschool Jiu Jitsu program for ages 4–8!
This action-packed package includes:
Perfect for young beginners, this program teaches foundational skills, coordination, and respect—all in a fun and supportive environment.
Value: $500
Starting bid
🎢 Enjoy nonstop fun at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier! These two unlimited ride wristbands let you experience all the thrills—from the iconic Ferris wheel to exciting seaside rides—all day long.
Value: $100
Starting bid
🎹 Enjoy the gift of music with one month of in-home piano lessons from our very own TCP mom, Shalvi Pandyal! This package includes four 30-minute sessions to be used within one month, offering personalized instruction in the comfort of your home. With over 20 years of experience in both school and music education, Shalvi holds a B.M. in Music Education with a specialization in music and special needs, as well as an M.M. in Piano Performance and Pedagogy.
Value: $165
Starting bid
🧒🏙️ Enjoy a day of imaginative play with four tickets to Pretend City Children’s Museum!
This interactive children’s museum is designed like a mini city where kids can explore real-world roles through hands-on play—from grocery shopping and firefighting to building, creating, and discovering. Perfect for families with young children looking for a playful and engaging day out!
Value: $88
Starting bid
🧒🏙️ Enjoy a day of imaginative play with four tickets to Pretend City Children’s Museum!
This interactive children’s museum is designed like a mini city where kids can explore real-world roles through hands-on play—from grocery shopping and firefighting to building, creating, and discovering. Perfect for families with young children looking for a playful and engaging day out!
Value: $88
Starting bid
🍷 Indulge in a luxurious wine tasting experience from the comfort of your own home with this exclusive gift certificate from PRP Wine International! Treat yourself and your friends to an unforgettable evening of wine appreciation as you sample a selection of exquisite curated wines.
🍷 What's Included:
Expires: 5/2/27. Value: $415
Starting bid
🍷 Indulge in a luxurious wine tasting experience from the comfort of your own home with this exclusive gift certificate from PRP Wine International! Treat yourself and your friends to an unforgettable evening of wine appreciation as you sample a selection of exquisite curated wines.
🍷 What's Included:
Expires: 5/2/27. Value: $415
Starting bid
🩰 A magical week of Disney-inspired dance, creativity, and fun! Little dancers explore ballet, imagination, games, and performance in a joyful, confidence-building environment. Valid for July 6-9, 2026, 9:30-12pm. Ages 3-6 and must be potty trained.
Value: $150
Starting bid
🏡Transform your home with expert support from Realm Home. This premium advisory package helps you plan, budget, and manage your renovation with confidence—saving time, money, and stress.
Includes expert guidance for project planning (kitchens, baths, ADUs, additions, and more), budgeting and ROI insights, and contractor coordination with triple-vetted bids. Your advisor also reviews bids, negotiates pricing, and supports you throughout the entire process.
✨ Also includes $1,000 construction credit when using a selected contractor (Project threshold starts at $45,000+. Projects must begin within the next 12 months.)
A powerful head start for your dream renovation! 🛠️🏡
Value: $1499
Starting bid
⛸️❄️ Glide into fun with this package of six public skating passes, including skate rentals, at all The Rink locations and Great Park Ice! Perfect for a family outing or a fun day with friends, enjoy time on the ice whether you're a beginner or a seasoned skater. Lace up, hit the rink, and make unforgettable memories filled with laughter and cool thrills.
Expires 7/31/26. Value: $156
Starting bid
🌿🐴 Enjoy a day of outdoor fun with four admission tickets to River Street Ranch! This charming local ranch offers a unique, family-friendly experience where guests can explore, play, and connect with nature. From open spaces to hands-on activities, it’s the perfect spot for kids and adults alike to enjoy a relaxed day of fresh air and adventure.
Value: $60
Starting bid
⛳🏌️♂️Tee up your next great round with a $50 gift card to Roger Dunn Golf Shops, also valid at Worldwide Golf Shops locations! Perfect for golfers of all levels, this gift card can be used toward top-quality clubs, balls, apparel, shoes, and accessories from leading brands in the game. Whether you’re upgrading your gear or picking up essentials for the course, this is a great way to save on everything you need to play your best.
Value: $50
Starting bid
🐒 Enjoy a wild day of discovery with this pass for four to Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park! Explore over 50 species of animals, stroll through lush habitats, and visit kid-favorite attractions like the monkey exhibits and conservation-themed play areas. It’s a fun, educational outing perfect for families and animal lovers of all ages.
A great way to connect with wildlife, nature, and hands-on learning right in your own community! ✨
Expires: 9/30/26. Value: Up to $56
Starting bid
🐒 Enjoy a wild day of discovery with this pass for four to Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park! Explore over 50 species of animals, stroll through lush habitats, and visit kid-favorite attractions like the monkey exhibits and conservation-themed play areas. It’s a fun, educational outing perfect for families and animal lovers of all ages.
A great way to connect with wildlife, nature, and hands-on learning right in your own community! ✨
Expires: 9/30/26. Value: Up to $56
Starting bid
🎸Experience a week-long immersion into the world of rock and roll at School of Rock's summer camp, where young musicians can learn, jam, and perform with their peers.
Includes:
Enroll ASAP as camps fill up quickly!
Expires: 8/3/26. Value: $560
Starting bid
🧗Get ready to reach new heights with this exciting climbing experience at Sender One Climbing! Choose your adventure with either an Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class for one, or an action-packed Sender City session for two—perfect for beginners or anyone looking for a fun, active challenge. Learn the basics from expert instructors or explore the interactive climbing environment in a vibrant, family-friendly setting.
Value: Up to $70
Starting bid
🎟️ 🌿Enjoy a full day of culture, creativity, and discovery with this Member-for-a-Day experience at Skirball Cultural Center! This special pass includes admission for up to six guests and discounts on dining and shopping, offering access to inspiring exhibitions, the interactive Noah’s Ark experience, beautiful outdoor spaces, and engaging cultural programming for all ages. It’s a unique opportunity to experience one of LA’s most beloved cultural institutions as a group.
Value: $250
Starting bid
⚽ Soccer Shots offers three core programs to meet the developmental needs of children ages 18 months to 8 years old. It’s way more than just learning the game of soccer. We aim to build character, skills and confidence while also having a whole lot of FUN. We’re committed to providing safe, positive experiences through the game of soccer.
Expires April 2027. Value: $200
Starting bid
💆♀️Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation and skincare experience with this luxurious wellness package!
This bundle includes:
Perfect for a much-needed spa day or an at-home self-care night, this set makes it easy to unwind, refresh, and glow from the inside out.
Value: $130
Starting bid
🚜🌽 Enjoy an unforgettable farm experience with this $125 credit toward seasonal farm tours at Tanaka Farms! Choose from a variety of family-favorite seasonal experiences, including:
Each visit offers hands-on fun, fresh air, and a chance to connect with nature through interactive farming activities the whole family will enjoy.
Expires: 12/31/27. Value: $125
Starting bid
💆♂️Feel your best with this wellness experience at True Health & Wellness! This certificate includes one chiropractic or acupuncture treatment designed to support balance, relieve tension, and promote overall well-being. Whether you’re seeking pain relief, stress reduction, or a reset for your body, this personalized session offers a restorative approach to better health.
Expires: 12/30/26. Value: $150
Starting bid
🚗✨ Bring your car back to life with a professional Mini Detail Service for a standard size vehicle from Ultimate Custom Car Care. This convenient and high-quality service is designed to refresh your car inside and out, leaving it looking clean, polished, and well cared for.
Expires: 12/31/27. Value: $215
Starting bid
🚗✨ Treat your vehicle to the ultimate transformation with a Full Deluxe Detail Service for a standard size car from Ultimate Custom Car Care. This premium package delivers a deep, meticulous clean inside and out, restoring your car’s beauty, comfort, and showroom-level shine.
Expires: 12/31/27. Value: $325
Starting bid
⚓Experience life at sea with four tickets to the USS Midway Museum! Explore a real aircraft carrier featuring interactive exhibits, restored aircraft, and stunning views of San Diego Bay.
Expires: 5/2/27. Value: $164
Starting bid
⚓Experience life at sea with four tickets to the USS Midway Museum! Explore a real aircraft carrier featuring interactive exhibits, restored aircraft, and stunning views of San Diego Bay.
Expires: 5/2/27. Value: $164
Starting bid
🛹👟 Step up your style with a $100 gift card to Vans—the iconic brand known for its laid-back California vibe and classic streetwear. From their signature sneakers to apparel and accessories, this gift card lets you pick exactly what fits your style.
Value: $100
Starting bid
🏊♂️💦 Make a splash with this certificate to Waterworks Aquatics for one package of four semi-private swim lessons for ages 2.5-13. These small-group lessons provide personalized instruction in a fun, safe, and supportive environment—perfect for building water confidence, improving technique, and developing essential swimming skills.
Expires: 9/1/2026. Value: $159
Starting bid
🕺🔥Step into the spotlight with a certificate to WeBreak Hip Hop Dance Company for two private lessons! Whether you're brand new to hip hop or looking to level up your moves, these personalized sessions offer focused instruction tailored to your style and skill level. Even better—bring up to two friends to join the fun and learn together!
Expires: June 2027. Value: $220
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