TCP Spring Online Auction

From humble beginnings in 1911, MOHAI has grown into the largest private heritage organization in the State of Washington with a collection of over six million objects, documents, and photographs from the Puget Sound region’s past. MOHAI uses these artifacts along with cutting edge, hands-on interactive experiences to make history come alive.





This item is 2 Passes to MOHAI, The Museum of History and Industry. Good through 12/31/27.





Retail Value: $50





**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**