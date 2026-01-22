TCP Spring Online Auction

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Starting bid
From humble beginnings in 1911, MOHAI has grown into the largest private heritage organization in the State of Washington with a collection of over six million objects, documents, and photographs from the Puget Sound region’s past. MOHAI uses these artifacts along with cutting edge, hands-on interactive experiences to make history come alive.
This item is 2 Passes to MOHAI, The Museum of History and Industry. Good through 12/31/27.
Retail Value: $50
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
The Hands On Children’s Museum in Olympia, Washington stimulates curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking through fun, interactive, and engaging exhibits and learning experiences for children, families, and the community. As a leading destination for family activities in Olympia, the Museum encourages learning through play, exploration, and hands-on discovery.
This item is a free family admission to the Hands on Children's Museum in Olympia, WA. Good through 04/30/27.
Retail Value: $99.75
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
Founded in 1899, Woodland Park Zoo has sparked delight, discovery and unforgettable memories for generations of Northwest families. People who experience the wonders of the natural world are inspired to protect it. That’s why every year we lead more than 1 million people on a journey that inspires a lifelong love of animals, makes science come alive, and gives people the tools to take conservation action.
This item is 4 day passes to the Woodland Park Zoo. Good through 05/31/27.
Retail Value: $120
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
McMenamins is a family-owned company in the Pacific Northwest serving our own handcrafted beer, wine, cider, spirits, and coffee alongside good, honest pub fare since 1983. Steeped in art, history and a sense of place, locations range from neighborhood pubs to historic hotels where live music and history talks are the norm, and soaking pools, movie theaters, and other fun prevail.
This item is a $50 Gift Card to McMenamin's.
Retail Value: $50
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
Since 1981, NWOC has helped people get on the water, build practical skills, and keep paddling for years to come.
This item is a voucher for 2 hours of kayaking fun for 2 on Seattle's lovely Lake Union from the Northwest Outdoor Center.
Good for 2 single or 1 double kayak rental for 2 hours. Reservations required.
Retail Value: $80
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
As the founders of Funtastic Playtorium, and proponents of active play, we believe that all children (and quite a few adults, too) benefit from running amok and pushing the boundaries of what they can do – at least once a day. In this day and age, where gadgets have replaced the game of Tag and phones have replaced activities like Four-square, we find that kids are in desperate need of some good ol-fashioned play time.
This item is a value pack voucher for 10 admissions to the Funtastic Playtorium. Can only be used at the Tacoma location.
Retail Value: $125
Note that two of these vouchers are available for bidding.
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
As the founders of Funtastic Playtorium, and proponents of active play, we believe that all children (and quite a few adults, too) benefit from running amok and pushing the boundaries of what they can do – at least once a day. In this day and age, where gadgets have replaced the game of Tag and phones have replaced activities like Four-square, we find that kids are in desperate need of some good ol-fashioned play time.
This item is a value pack voucher for 10 admissions to the Funtastic Playtorium. Can only be used at the Tacoma location.
Retail Value: $125
Note that two of these vouchers are available for bidding.
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
Wild Waves is Washington’s largest combination theme and water park with high-flying rides, classic thrills and refreshing fun.
This item is 2 single day admission passes to Wild Waves. Valid 5/23/26- 11/1/26. Not valid for any special or after-hours events.
Retail Value: $157
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
The mission of the Northwest Railway Museum is to operate a nationally significant museum and heritage railway where the public experiences captivating exhibits and educational programs that confront the impactful and challenging history of railways in shaping the Pacific Northwest, actively engaging the community and inspiring future generations to preserve this transformative heritage.
This item is 4 passes for riders for a train ride at the Northwest Railway Museum. Valid through December 2027.
Valid for only regularly priced train rides February-November (not valid for Day Out with Thomas, Halloween Train, Santa Train, Wine Train, etc.)
Retail Value: $112
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
This item is for an entry to any Orca Running or Evergreen Trail 5K race.
Retail Value: $45
**This item will be emailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder**
Starting bid
MOPOP sees pop culture as a dynamic history that shapes the world through creative expressions in film, fashion, music and gaming. We're committed to collaborating with staff and community to foster equity and disrupt inequitable power dynamics.
Our mission centers on harnessing the transformative power of pop culture through meaningful interaction. Based in Seattle, we serve diverse audiences and draw connections between local, national, and global cultural narratives.This item is 4 passes to the Museum of Pop Culture (Mo-POP). Valid through April 30, 2027.
Retail Value: $147
**This item can be mailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder and interested in this option.**
Starting bid
This item is for Two Tickets to one Seattle Symphony concert at Benaroya Hall for the 2025/2026 season.
● All concerts take place in the S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium at Benaroya Hall.
● Total Ticket Value: $120
Choices of Shows Include:
Xian Conducts Mozart
Saturday, May 2, 2026
@8:00pm
NGL: Adventure for Change
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
@7:30pm
Xian Conducts Gershwin
Friday, May 29, 2026
@12:00pm
Let's Misbehave:
The Songs of Cole Porter
Friday, June 5, 2026
@8:00pm
**This item will be emailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder**
Starting bid
This item is for 2 tickets to one how in Village Theatre's 2026-2027 Mainstage Season.
Retail Value: $270
**This item will be emailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder**
Starting bid
This item is 8 lbs of Beecher’s delicious signature Flagship cheese in a display box. Flagship is a semi-hard cow’s milk cheese with a uniquely robust, nutty flavor. It is carefully aged for 15 months to fully develop its complex flavor and ever-so-slight crumble. Our cheese must be kept refrigerated.
Retail Value: $150
This item will require pick-up at Beecher's Cheese at Pike Place Market.
Starting bid
For more than 20 years, Kids Discovery Museum has been a place where curiosity is celebrated and childhood is honored. Rooted in the belief that children learn best through play, exploration, and meaningful connection, KiDiMu sparks wonder while supporting the whole child.
This item is for admission for 4 to Kids' Discovery Museum (KiDiMu) on Bainbridge Island.
Retail Value: $48
Valid through April 2027
**This item will be emailed to the winning bidder. Please contact [email protected] if you are the winning bidder**
Starting bid
Includes:
- Magic Tree House Books 1-4 (2 sets)
- Boxcar Children Books 1-4
- Pete the Cat Book set
- Pete the Cat Stuffie
- $25 Gift card to Barnes and Noble
- Crochet Flower Bookmarks
- Laminated Book Bingo
- Handmade Stationary for Card-making
Retail Value: $150
**This item must be picked up in person. It will be available at our spring fling event on May 1. Email [email protected] if you need to coordinate another pick-up option.
Starting bid
Includes:
- Kids gardening gloves and tool set
- Gift certificate for 3 yards of u-haul soil from Carpinito Bros
- Plant starts - pack of 6
- Seeds
- Adult gardening gloves
- Large handmade wooden planter (about 3 feet tall by 2 feet long) with "Welcome" Sign for garden or porch (made by Ms. Lisa)
Retail Value: $200
**This item must be picked up in person. It will be available at our spring fling event on May 1. Email [email protected] if you need to coordinate another pick-up option.
Starting bid
Thank you to Ms. Lisa for generously donating this item! This item includes a large handmade wooden planter (4 feet tall) with two interchangeable laser cut signs, as well as starts from Ms. Lisa's garden.
Retail Value: $125
This item must be picked up in person. It will be available at our spring fling event on May 1. Email [email protected] if you need to coordinate another pick-up option.
Starting bid
Includes:
Retail Value: $120
**This item must be picked up in person. It will be available at our spring fling event on May 1. Email [email protected] if you need to coordinate another pick-up option.
Starting bid
This item is a set of three official Super Mario plush dolls.
Princess Peach, Mario, and Red Yoshi.
They are about 10" in size.
Retail Value: $50
**This item must be picked up in person. It will be available at our spring fling event on May 1. Email [email protected] if you need to coordinate another pick-up option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!