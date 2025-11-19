TCP T-Shirt Sale

Offered by
About this shop
Adult unisex sized T shirt. 100% cotton.
Size small.
This is a white Gildan heavy cotton T shirt. The logo in printed in Black/White and Color.
The back is blank.
Adult unisex sized T shirt. 100% cotton.
Size medium.
This is a white Gildan heavy cotton T shirt. The logo in printed in Black/White and Color.
The back is blank.
Adult unisex sized T shirt. 100% cotton.
Size Large.
This is a white Gildan heavy cotton T shirt. The logo in printed in Black/White and Color.
The back is blank.
Adult unisex sized T shirt. 100% cotton.
Size X-Large.
This is a white Gildan heavy cotton T shirt. The logo in printed in Black/White and Color.
The back is blank.
Adult unisex sized T shirt. 100% cotton.
Size 2XL
This is a white Gildan heavy cotton T shirt. The logo in printed in Black/White and Color.
The back is blank.
Kids Youth size T Shirt. 100% cotton.
Size Youth XS
The T Shirt is white with an all black logo. Ideally these t-shirt will be given to each class parent assigned to tie dye shirts.
Back is blank.
Kids Youth size T Shirt. 100% cotton.
Size Youth S.
The T Shirt is white with an all black logo. Ideally these t-shirt will be given to each class parent assigned to tie dye shirts.
Back is blank.
Kids Youth size T Shirt. 100% cotton.
Size Youth M.
The T Shirt is white with an all black logo. Ideally these t-shirt will be given to each class parent assigned to tie dye shirts.
Back is blank.
Kids Youth size T Shirt. 100% cotton.
Size Youth L.
The T Shirt is white with an all black logo. Ideally these t-shirt will be given to each class parent assigned to tie dye shirts.
Back is blank.
Kids Youth size T Shirt. 100% cotton.
Size Youth XL.
The T Shirt is white with an all black logo. Ideally these t-shirt will be given to each class parent assigned to tie dye shirts.
Back is blank.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!