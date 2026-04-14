TCRA's Silent Auction - 2026 Convention Fundraiser

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Assembled by Area 1 Director, Kim Klarich.
Basket consists of:
Starting bid
Assembled by Area 2 Director, Misty McAdams.
Basket consists of:
Starting bid
Assembled by Area 3 Director, Iris Bencomo.
Basket consists of:
Starting bid
Assembled by Area 4 Director, Leslie Ryan-Hash.
Basket consists of:
This basket features items from farmers markets located within Area 4. All items were purchased through generous donations from Area 4 Reporters.
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Assembled by Area 5 Director, Sheila Heinz-Perales.
Basket consists of:
Starting bid
Assembled by Area 6 Director, Dee Dee Jones.
Basket consists of:
Starting bid
Assembled by Area 7 Director, Della Duett and President-Elect, Wendy Kirby.
Basket consists of:
Starting bid
Assembled by Area 8 Director, Nancy Mendoza.
Basket consists of:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!