A vintage stenotype machine and a tropical drink sit in the foreground, with a vibrant sunset over a Cuban street scene in the background.

Hosted by

Texas Court Reporters Association

About this event

TCRA's Silent Auction - 2026 Convention Fundraiser

Area 1 Basket: Cowboys, Cadillac Ranch & Cheers! item
Area 1 Basket: Cowboys, Cadillac Ranch & Cheers!
$75

Starting bid

Assembled by Area 1 Director, Kim Klarich.


Basket consists of:

  • Cowboy hat Chip holder
  • Cowboy hat salsa/dip holder
  • Cadillac Ranch Charcuterie Board
  • Bomb City Vodka
  • Big Texan Shot glass
  • Llano Sweet Blush
  • Texas Tech long-sleeve shirt (size Large)
  • Big Texan trucker hat
  • Amarillo Magnet
  • Midland Magnet
  • Cadillac Ranch Magnet
  • Charles Goodnight stuffed Bison
  • 2 yellow bandanas
  • Still working on a starting bid
Area 2 Basket: Off the Record & Out of Office item
Area 2 Basket: Off the Record & Out of Office item
Area 2 Basket: Off the Record & Out of Office item
Area 2 Basket: Off the Record & Out of Office item
Area 2 Basket: Off the Record & Out of Office
$125

Starting bid

Assembled by Area 2 Director, Misty McAdams.

Basket consists of:

  • Manageable rolling cooler containing:
  • Crocheted beach bag and sun hat (made by an Area 2 member)
  • luxury beach towel
  • Rae Dunn set of 2 margarita and salted rim set
  • sunny shot glass to measure the booze
  • 2 summer reads
  • GOODR sunnies for anyone to love
  • cooling neck fan
  • 24-pack eye mask sets
  • set of portable Bluetooth speakers
  • tequila and lime for the margs with a Turkish towel.
  • Prize value is well over $250 and ready to roll off to paradise!!
Area 3 Basket: A Taste of West Texas item
Area 3 Basket: A Taste of West Texas item
Area 3 Basket: A Taste of West Texas item
Area 3 Basket: A Taste of West Texas item
Area 3 Basket: A Taste of West Texas item
Area 3 Basket: A Taste of West Texas item
Area 3 Basket: A Taste of West Texas
$150

Starting bid

Assembled by Area 3 Director, Iris Bencomo.


Basket consists of:

  • Coronado Meats Gift Certificate for $50.00 (Will be ordered and sent to you)
  • 2 merch T-shirts
  • Mike & Lety Hernandez’s “The Sausage Shop” Gift Certificate for $50.00
  • Deadbeach Brewery – Special Edition Utep Six Pack
  • Llano Wine Bottle
  • Viejo Coffee – Whole beans and merch cap
  • El Paso Texas Coffee Mug
  • El Paso Community College merch bag
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market item
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market item
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market item
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market item
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market item
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market item
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market item
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market item
Area 4 Basket: Farmers Market
$75

Starting bid

Assembled by Area 4 Director, Leslie Ryan-Hash.


Basket consists of:
This basket features items from farmers markets located within Area 4. All items were purchased through generous donations from Area 4 Reporters.

  • Lap Quilt – 34 X 54 – Beautiful quilt with blues, greens, grays and a rust backing. Quilt designed and quilted by our own Ellen Heckle, Archer City, Texas
  • Streets of Lorado – Book written by Pulitzer Prize author Larry McMurtry, American novelist, essayist, and screenwriter. He was born in Archer City, Texas where he spent most of his life. He is also the author of the classics, The Last Picture Show, Terms of Endearment, Lonesome Dove and many more
  • Bee Happy – 2 hanging kitchen towels, two regular kitchen towels, small serving plate, creamed cinnamon honey, raw honey, sign, and lotion bar
  • Pecan items – 3# bag of pecan pieces, sourdough pancake mix, praline syrup
  • Canned items – blackberry bourbon jelly, blackberry jelly, prickly pear jelly, strawberry margarita jelly, salsa verde, mango salsa, bread & butter pickles, dill pickles, and pickled jalepinos
  • Goat milk – soap, lotion, magnesium lotion, sugar scrub, beeswax candle, lip balm, and soap bag
  • Miscellaneous – basket, farmers market sign, You Are My Jam shelf sitter, and truck shelf sitter
Area 5 Basket: South Texas Jackpot item
Area 5 Basket: South Texas Jackpot
$75

Starting bid

Assembled by Area 5 Director, Sheila Heinz-Perales.


Basket consists of:

  • keypads (2)
  • candle
  • set of three vintage steno pictures 
  • King Ranch tote and King Ranch 20 oz. mug
  • M&Ms with steno machine and TCRA
  • Enamel Texas Serape Charm with Texas Court Reporters Association
  • Lone Star Pineapple whiskey, Texas South Wind peach wine, Tito's Texas vodka and Tajin seasoning
  • Las Lomas whole bay leaf, Las Lomas chili arbol, Las Lomas chili guajillo
  • $51 worth of scratch off lottery tickets
  • Bath and Body Works sweet kiwi and starfruit candle
  • Mary Kay mint bliss energizing lotion, moisturizing gel, heel to toe scratcher, lip gloss, mascara
    $300 Visa gift card

    Estimated value of over $600!
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country item
Area 6 Basket:Taste of the Texas Hill Country
$100

Starting bid

Assembled by Area 6 Director, Dee Dee Jones.


Basket consists of:

  • Consuela Tote
  • Heath 2021 Adoration
  • Heath 2021 Blanc de Blancs
  • La Calaca Mexican Pottery Mugs
  • La Calaca Mexican Pottery Salsa Bowl
  • Gruene Olive - Olive Oil & Dip Mix
  • Court Reporter Fiesta Medal
  • Amaretto Chocolate Pecans
  • White Chocolate Pecan Bark
  • Fredericksburg Farms Lotion
  • Wildseed Farms Bluebonnet Seeds
  • New Braunfels Magnet

    Estimated value of $250!
Area 7 Basket: A House Divided item
Area 7 Basket: A House Divided item
Area 7 Basket: A House Divided item
Area 7 Basket: A House Divided item
Area 7 Basket: A House Divided item
Area 7 Basket: A House Divided
$160

Starting bid

Assembled by Area 7 Director, Della Duett and President-Elect, Wendy Kirby.

Basket consists of:

  • Aggie flag
  • Aggie tumbler
  • Aggie baseball cap
  • Aggie t-shirt (large)
  • Aggie rally towel
  • Aggie dog toy & collar
  • Aggie dominoes
  • Aggie bucket
  • Aggie/Longhorn coasters
  • Longhorn baseball cap
  • Longhorn tumbler
  • Longhorn flyswatter
  • Longhorn cookie cutter
  • Longhorn sticker
  • Longhorn Bevo

    Estimated value of $300!
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout! item
Area 8 Basket: Houston, We're Having a Cookout!
$200

Starting bid

Assembled by Area 8 Director, Nancy Mendoza.


Basket consists of:

  • Texasopoly $20
  • (1) 2008 Haak Vineyards Madiera Jaquez 2008 - $39
  • (2) 2008 Texas Madiera Blanc DuBois $68 each
  • Texans Wireless Speaker $27
  • Pioneer Bluetooth headphones $70
  • Texans shirt $20
  • Astros playing cards $8
  • Texans BBQ Utensil Set 35.90
  • BBQ Caddy $34.99
  • UH Mouse Pad 16.99
  • UH Cap $21.05
  • Texans Clear Clutch 14.99
  • Astros Wireless Earbuds $16.97
  • Rockets Hat $40
  • Texans Hat $3
  • Texans Tumbler $29
  • Astros Umbrella $20
  • Astros Socks $12.99
  • Astros Koozie $6
  • Texans lanyard $10
  • Astros Lanyard $5
  • Astros Scrunchy $20
  • Astros Stickers, Astros Card holder, Astros slap bracelet, Astros shirt, Astros Post-its
  • (2) Local beers that will be bought closer to when basket is delivered.

    Estimated value of over $600!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!