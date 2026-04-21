Tolland County Robotics Foundation

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Tolland County Robotics Foundation

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TCRF FLL Challenge Fundraiser

FIRST Event Registration item
FIRST Event Registration
$150

Supports $150 event entry fees for 6 teams at both qualifiers and states.

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Specific LEGOs item
Specific LEGOs
$20

There are certain types of legos that we buy for our teams including gears, metal caster wheels, etc.

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Poster Boards item
Poster Boards
$10

Our teams use two poster boards to present their work to judges at competitions.

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End of Season Party Venue Rental item
End of Season Party Venue Rental
$50

We have an end of season celebration to recognize the students accomplishments and mentors dedication.

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Mentor Gifts item
Mentor Gifts
$50

We create gifts to give to our volunteer mentors.

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Project and Skit Supplies
$15

Teams create items to use as skit props when presenting to judges. They also also create models of their projects.

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Add a donation for Tolland County Robotics Foundation

$

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