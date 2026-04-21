TCRF FLL Challenge Fundraiser

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About this shop
Supports $150 event entry fees for 6 teams at both qualifiers and states.
There are certain types of legos that we buy for our teams including gears, metal caster wheels, etc.
Our teams use two poster boards to present their work to judges at competitions.
We have an end of season celebration to recognize the students accomplishments and mentors dedication.
We create gifts to give to our volunteer mentors.
Teams create items to use as skit props when presenting to judges. They also also create models of their projects.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!