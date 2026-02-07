Teaneck Charter School Community Organization Inc

Offered by

Teaneck Charter School Community Organization Inc

About the memberships

TCSCO Graduation Dues

Class of 2027
$25

Renews monthly

Entering 8th grade in Sept 2033 you child's account should hold over $300

Class of 2028
$20

Renews monthly

Entering 8th grade in Sept 2033 you child's account should hold over $400

Class of 2029
$15

Renews monthly

Entering 8th grade in Sept 2033 you child's account should hold over $500.

Class of 2030
$10

Renews monthly

Entering 8th grade in Sept 2033 you child's account should hold over $500.

Class of 2031
$9

Renews monthly

Entering 8th grade in Sept 2033 you child's account should hold over $500.

Class of 2032
$8

Renews monthly

Entering 8th grade in Sept 2033 you child's account should hold over $500.

Class of 2033
$7

Renews monthly

Entering 8th grade in Sept 2033 you child's account should hold over $500.

Class of 2034
$6

Renews monthly

Entering 8th grade in Sept 2033 you child's account should hold over $500.

Add a donation for Teaneck Charter School Community Organization Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!