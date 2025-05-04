form_archived

TCW Spirit Store

Wolverines For A Cure
$25

Soft style tee in pink or navy

Comfy - Adult
$60

Adult sized one size fits all comfy wearable blanket.

Comfy - Youth
$55

Youth sized one size fits all comfy wearable blanket.

Wolverines Pride
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in gold

American Flag W
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in sport grey

TCW Football
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt

They Not Like Us
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt

TCW American Flag
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in navy

Wolverines Football
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in navy

Property of TCW
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in sport grey

Game Day Lights
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt

It’s A Wolverines Thing
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in sport grey

TCW W
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in navy

Wolverines Game Day
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in navy

TCW Mascot Tee
$25

Soft style tee in navy, grey or white.

Add Personalization
$5

Add name and number to back of t-shirt for $5 per shirt.

Wolverines Cheer
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in navy

TCW Cheer
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt

TCW Cheerleading
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in navy

TCW W Cheer
$25

Soft style unisex t-shirt in navy

Wolverines Pride Hoodie
$40

Unisex gold hoodie

American Flag W Hoodie
$40

Unisex sport grey hoodie

TCW Mascot Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

They Not Like Us Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

TCW Football Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

TCW American Flag Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

TCW W Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

Game Day Lights Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

Wolverines Football Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

Wolverines Game Day Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

Wolverines Cheer Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

TCW Cheer Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

TCW Cheer W Hoodie
$40

Unisex hoodie

2025 TCW Hat Mascot
$35

Flexfit navy & gold hat in sizes S/M or L/XL

2025 TCW Hat W
$35

Flexfit navy & white hat in sizes S/M or L/XL

2025 TCW Black Hat - Mascot
$35

Flexfit black hat in sizes S/M ONLY

TCW 2025 Hat - Flag
$35

Trucker style, snap back navy & white American flag.

TCW Hat Camo
$35

Trucker style snapback hat

Beanie W
$25

Adult sized beanie

Car Decal
$5

Available in Yellow W, Cheer W, They Not Like Us

TCW American Flag Car Decal
$10

Large TCW American Flag W car decal

Yard Sign
$20

Yard sign with stake 24” x 18”

Yard Sign - Cheer
$20

Yard sign with stake 24” x 16”

TCW Mouth Guard - Blue Mascot
$10

Blue mouth guard

TCW Mouth Guard - Yellow W
$10

Yellow mouth guard

TCW Flag - Blue Mascot
$25

TCW Flag - 60” x 35”

TCW Flag - Blue W
$25

TCW Flag - 60” x 35”

TCW Flag - Cheer
$25

TCW Flag - 60” x 35”

