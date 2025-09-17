TCWA Montessori School Sponsorships

Offered by
Sponsoring a classroom helps pay for the extra paraeduators we have in the classroom to better help our many IEP and 504 students.
You may choose to sponsor a classroom for more than one year if you wish.
All of our students age 6 and older get weekly lessons and practice time every other day of the week on either guitar or piano. You can sponsor this program for one year for $18,000 or $25,000 for two years. Choose to add an additional donation of $7,000 if you would like to sponsor the program for 2 years.
Our classroom supplies are all high-quality materials that can handle daily use from multiple students. These materials are a huge investment, but they are a great investment for the children we teach.
Our upper elementary children grow a garden and run a farmstand. Your donation will provide the school with the funds to build a sturdy stand and create a gardening space on our property for produce.
Each morning we gather for worship and a lesson, and the equipment we invested in is of high quality with the intention to last. You can relieve us of this debt with your donation.
Our lower and upper elementary children learn how to make dishes from other countries all over the world. You can help supply the funds for the food and supplies needed to create these dishes. We also have a chef onsite to teach the children skills in the kitchen and you can sponsor her compensation through your donation as well.
We are blessed with a lot of shaded areas around our school but there are still some areas that need more coverage, especially during certain times of the day. We also have some play equipment, but would like to be able to provide our students with even more to use their imaginations with outdoors.
Provide food and/or Drinks to the attendees of our May Gala, a fundraising event for our school that is focused on individuals in the community partnering with TCWA to achieve our goal of completely paying for our permanent home before we move in. You are invited to join us for this amazing night of our students sharing their talents and seeing the difference that TCWA is already making in our students and our community.
Choose 2 items for a full table and 1 for half a table.
Our May Gala is our fundraiser for community members who support the mission of our school. When you sponsor a table, you will have your logo displayed on the table, in our sponsor slideshow, on our website, on social media, on our sponsor banner, and will be invited to attend the Gala to see what your generous support is doing at our school. If you sponsor a table before December 1st, you will also be invited to our Winter Program to see what our students are up to.
Do you feel led to give to TCWA but want to donate more or less than what is listed above? Every dollar counts, we mean it, whether your gift is $10 or $100,000 we truly appreciate every penny. You can choose to allocate your gift to a specific area within the school or give to our general fund, allowing us to use your donation to cover the spread of any sponsorships not met outright, use it for the future permanent TCWA location for our K-12 students. Please use the donation option below to make a donation to our general fund. If you choose to donate to a specific cause, you can let us know where you would like the funds directed below.
