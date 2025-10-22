TDC's St. Augustine Winter Spectacular 2025

Hosted by
About this event
14 Granada St, St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA (if unable to attend, items will be available for pickup the week following at TDC)
Starting bid
This unique piece of St. Augustine history you'll only find here. This pendant is an original token, used when the Bridge of Lions was a toll bridge, during the years 1929 to 1943 when the bridge became toll free. The number 15 represents the 15 cent toll. Handmade by Heather Greenway Jewelry, these pendants retail for $200 and are a special piece of St. Augustine you can carry with you always.
Starting bid
Enjoy a staycation in the most beautiful Ponte Vedra location. Surrounded by lush landscape, amazing golf courses and the best dining and shopping, The Sawgrass Marriot is a beautiful and peaceful place to enjoy some time away. Valued at $660, this 2 night stay is valid through December 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy pampering yourself at Push Push salon with a $150 gift card and Aveda products.
Starting bid
Spoil yourself shopping the most beautiful pieces at Blue Waters Jewelers on Anastasia Island. This $300 gift card comes with accessories as well - a jewelry case, a water bottle and more thanks to a generous donation. Valued at more than $400
Starting bid
Step into the world of Swan Lake – a story of love, magic, and triumph, brought to life through the powerful choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.
This production features all-new, hand-painted sets and over 200 custom-designed scenery elements, transforming the stage into a dreamlike landscape. With world-renown ballet artists from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus and Principal Dancers from Ukraine, this performance embodies the spirit of international artistry and excellence.
Ballet in Two Acts with one intermission
Family-friendly – suitable for ages 3 and up
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly Times-Union Center)
300 Water Street
Jacksonville FL 32202
Starting bid
Your membership gives you full access to the Lightner Museum’s exhibitions and programs. Valued at $150
All Members Receive:
Unlimited free admission to the museum for a full year, including special exhibitions
Invitations to Members-only previews of special exhibitions
20% discount at the Museum Store
10% discount at Café Alcazar
Up to 4 additional guest tickets can be purchased by members for $10
Advance sign-up and select discounts on programs and events
Quarterly members’ e-news
Starting bid
A family 4 pack for bowling, laser tag and games at the best family date spot.
Starting bid
Includes:
$50 Columbia Gift card,
Tickets for 2 passengers on The Schooner Freedom
$50 Creme de la Cacao gift card
4 individual admission tickets to the Lightner Museum.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Includes:
$50 Nona Blue gift card
$50 River and Fort gift card
$50 Nalu’s Tacos gift card
$40 Outback Steakhouse gift coupons
$80 Carabbas Restaurant gift coupons
$25 Salt Life gift card
Value: $295
Starting bid
Includes:
2 VIP Old Town Trolley tickets and cooler bag
4 tickets to the St. Augustine Aquarium
$50 gift card to the Surf Stop (WSMS) with a bag of goodies
Linen and Waves gift bag valued at $100
One free month of Pure Barre classes and barre socks
Value: $450
Starting bid
Includes:
Jenna Alexander art Magnolia notecards
Bobbie Morgan mermaid painting
4 tickets to the Lightner Museum
30 minute photo session with Sara Zeilman Photography
5 tickets for Mr. Morgan’s Shaved ice
One Sip and Spin class at the Art House
One month at Burn Boot Camp St. Augustine
Value: $450
Starting bid
Includes:
One month membership to Fit Mamas Tribe and inbody scan/goal setting session
$60 gift cards for Stone Climbing
Bravoz Trampoline park 4 pack unlimited jump and ninja course
Alligator Farm Tickets
$25 Salt Life Restaurant gift card
Value: $450
Starting bid
Includes:
Guy Harvey Marlin design 8 rack fishing pole holder
$95 Top Golf game play coupon
4 Tickets to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Hooks, Lures and fishing bucket
Fishbites Hat
Value: $300
Starting bid
Includes:
Gaiam Mat
Adidas Fit Fanny Pack
Hydrapeak Stainless 20 oz mug
Gaiam Hip Bands (2)
Danskin Resistance Bands (3)
Pilates Ring
Pilates Gift Certificate ($90 value)
Value: $250
Starting bid
Includes:
Dance mom embroidered sweater (red), Jenna Alexander notecards, 2 tickets to Lightner Museum, Ballet boots
Value: $100
Starting bid
Includes:
Dance mom embroidered sweater (black), Jenna Alexander notecards, 2 tickets to Lightner Museum, Sequin dance bag, TDC “My favorite barre is at the beach” shirt
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!