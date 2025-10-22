TDC's St. Augustine Winter Spectacular 2025

Step into the world of Swan Lake – a story of love, magic, and triumph, brought to life through the powerful choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

This production features all-new, hand-painted sets and over 200 custom-designed scenery elements, transforming the stage into a dreamlike landscape. With world-renown ballet artists from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus and Principal Dancers from Ukraine, this performance embodies the spirit of international artistry and excellence.

Ballet in Two Acts with one intermission

Family-friendly – suitable for ages 3 and up

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly Times-Union Center)

300 Water Street

Jacksonville FL 32202