Institute Of Dance Arts Incorporated

TDC's St. Augustine Winter Spectacular 2025

14 Granada St, St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA (if unable to attend, items will be available for pickup the week following at TDC)

Bridge of Lions token Pendant item
$50

Starting bid

This unique piece of St. Augustine history you'll only find here. This pendant is an original token, used when the Bridge of Lions was a toll bridge, during the years 1929 to 1943 when the bridge became toll free. The number 15 represents the 15 cent toll. Handmade by Heather Greenway Jewelry, these pendants retail for $200 and are a special piece of St. Augustine you can carry with you always.

2 night stay at The Sawgrass Marriott (Ponte Vedra) item
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a staycation in the most beautiful Ponte Vedra location. Surrounded by lush landscape, amazing golf courses and the best dining and shopping, The Sawgrass Marriot is a beautiful and peaceful place to enjoy some time away. Valued at $660, this 2 night stay is valid through December 2026.

Push Push Salon gift card ($150) and product item
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy pampering yourself at Push Push salon with a $150 gift card and Aveda products.

Blue Water Jewelers $300 gift card and accessories item
$50

Starting bid

Spoil yourself shopping the most beautiful pieces at Blue Waters Jewelers on Anastasia Island. This $300 gift card comes with accessories as well - a jewelry case, a water bottle and more thanks to a generous donation. Valued at more than $400

2 Tickets to Swan Lake Ballet March 4 at 7:30 pm item
$25

Starting bid

Step into the world of Swan Lake – a story of love, magic, and triumph, brought to life through the powerful choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

This production features all-new, hand-painted sets and over 200 custom-designed scenery elements, transforming the stage into a dreamlike landscape. With world-renown ballet artists from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus and Principal Dancers from Ukraine, this performance embodies the spirit of international artistry and excellence.

Ballet in Two Acts with one intermission
Family-friendly – suitable for ages 3 and up

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly Times-Union Center)
300 Water Street
Jacksonville FL 32202

Household Membership to the Lightner Museum item
$25

Starting bid

Your membership gives you full access to the Lightner Museum’s exhibitions and programs. Valued at $150


All Members Receive:
Unlimited free admission to the museum for a full year, including special exhibitions
Invitations to Members-only previews of special exhibitions
20% discount at the Museum Store
10% discount at Café Alcazar
Up to 4 additional guest tickets can be purchased by members for $10
Advance sign-up and select discounts on programs and events
Quarterly members’ e-news

Main Event Family Fun Pack item
$25

Starting bid

A family 4 pack for bowling, laser tag and games at the best family date spot.

Date Night In St. Augustine item
$25

Starting bid

Includes: 

$50 Columbia Gift card,

Tickets for 2 passengers on The Schooner Freedom

  $50 Creme de la Cacao gift card

4 individual admission tickets to the Lightner Museum. 


Value: $300


Fun for Foodies item
$25

Starting bid

Includes: 

$50 Nona Blue gift card

 $50 River and Fort gift card

$50 Nalu’s Tacos gift card 

$40 Outback Steakhouse gift coupons

$80 Carabbas Restaurant gift coupons

$25 Salt Life gift card


Value: $295


Old Town St. Augustine item
$25

Starting bid

Includes:

 2 VIP Old Town Trolley tickets and cooler bag

4 tickets to the St. Augustine Aquarium

$50 gift card to the Surf Stop (WSMS) with a bag of goodies

Linen and Waves gift bag valued at $100

One free month of Pure Barre classes and barre socks


Value: $450


Auggie Art and Fun item
$25

Starting bid

Includes:

 Jenna Alexander art Magnolia notecards

Bobbie Morgan mermaid painting

4 tickets to the Lightner Museum

30 minute photo session with Sara Zeilman Photography

5 tickets for Mr. Morgan’s Shaved ice 

One Sip and Spin class at the Art House

One month at Burn Boot Camp St. Augustine 


Value: $450


Active in St. Augustine item
$25

Starting bid

Includes: 

One month membership to Fit Mamas Tribe and inbody scan/goal setting session

$60 gift cards for Stone Climbing

Bravoz Trampoline park 4 pack unlimited jump and ninja course

Alligator Farm Tickets

$25 Salt Life Restaurant gift card


Value: $450


Top golf and Fishing item
$25

Starting bid

Includes:

Guy Harvey Marlin design 8 rack fishing pole holder

$95 Top Golf game play coupon

4 Tickets to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Hooks, Lures and fishing bucket

Fishbites Hat

Value: $300


Premiere Pilates Basket item
$25

Starting bid

Includes:

Gaiam Mat

Adidas Fit Fanny Pack

Hydrapeak Stainless 20 oz mug

Gaiam Hip Bands (2)

Danskin Resistance Bands (3)

Pilates Ring

Pilates Gift Certificate ($90 value)

Value: $250

Dance Mom Survival Kit item
$5

Starting bid

Includes:

Dance mom embroidered sweater (red), Jenna Alexander notecards, 2 tickets to Lightner Museum, Ballet boots

Value: $100


Pirouettes & Presents item
$5

Starting bid

Includes:

Dance mom embroidered sweater (black), Jenna Alexander notecards, 2 tickets to Lightner Museum, Sequin dance bag, TDC “My favorite barre is at the beach” shirt


