2025 Holiday Silent Auction

Mirrorball Gallery x Mountain Brook Vineyards
A Private Fine Art & Wine Experience
Value: $2500
Package includes:
2-hour private event
10-16 ppl
Lite Bites
Mountain Brook Sommelier featuring 6 varietals
Step into an evening of refined indulgence as Mirrorball Gallery partners with Mountain Brook Vineyards to offer an exclusive private group experience in the heart of downtown Tryon. Surrounded by contemporary fine art, guests will enjoy a guided wine tasting led by a Mountain Brook sommelier—an elegant journey through expressive pours, vineyard stories, and expert pairings.
Sip thoughtfully selected wines while savoring curated lite bites, each chosen to complement the character and complexity of the tasting menu. The intimate setting of the gallery elevates the experience, inviting guests to connect, linger, and explore the artwork on view with a fresh sensory lens.
Perfect for small groups, celebrations, team gatherings, or simply a memorable evening among friends, this immersive collaboration blends the best of Tryon’s art and wine culture into one unforgettable event.
*restrictions apply, package can be added on to for additional cost
Expires 12/13/2026
Contact: [email protected]
Framed Photograph by Monica Stevenson
Title--"Vigor, Tryon, NC"
Size--framed in a glossy white gallery frame to 18" x 25"
Retail Value: $800
The rainbow hues of refracted water blanket the muscled neck of a jet black equine athlete in Tryon, NC.
This is a photographic exploration of abstraction, power, and the organic animal form by Monica Stevenson, a noted commercial and fine art photographer.
Represented by the Mirrorball Gallery, Tryon, NC
Initial Visit - Interior Design Services
Retail Value: $500
4 VIP tickets to the 2026 Tryon International Film Festival
Retail Value: $600
A floral design class for four students, a night of fun, flowers, and wine.
Retail Value: $600
One-hour financial consultation with Financial Advisor, Jay Geddings
Retail Value: $250
An upcycled sweatshirt (size medium)- handmade with a vintage winter blanket and cozy gray sweatshirt.
Paired with a Back Alley swag bag: 3-month membership, locally woven Hempfest blanket, stickers, D8 caramels, & more.
Retail Value: $225+
Two handmade ceramic Tryon Mugs
Retail value: $108.00
"Macete Verde" (Green Pot) Ceramic Pot
Retail Value: $65.00
Art represented by 80six Gallery, Tryon
Acrylic on Canvas
16x 20"
Retail Value: $180
Handmade iron fire pit fork from Saluda Forge
Retail Value: $175.00
Gift basket includes: Gift certificate, handmade pottery mug, popcorn, hot chocolate, Tryon ornament, peppermints, mulling spices, & wax melts.
Retail value: $150.00
$25 Gift card and a bag of toasted almond cookie straws.
Retail value: $50.00
A print of a watercolor of Main Street, Tryon
18 x 23.5
Donation from Joan Roseberry
Suggested Value: $200.00
Retail Value: $50.00
Complementary Green Fee Gift Card (cart rental additional)
Retail Value: $180.00
*restrictions apply
Gift certificate for acupuncture treatment with herbal consult.
Exp. 12/19/2026
Retail Value: $135.00
Multi-pack of dietary vitamins and supplements
Retail Value: $200.00
$20 Gift card to Carolina Dragonfly Boutique
Retail Value: $20.00
Gift Card to Tryon's Brook's Tavern
Retail Value: $50.00
A gift card to The Tryon Theatre w/ a cute little sticker.
Retail Value: $100.00
Two tickets to "Steel Magnolias"
April 30th - May 17th
Retail Value: $50.00
Gift Card to Buck's Pizza
Retail Value: $40.00
Winterfest Ticket Family Pack (2x Adults & 2 Youth)
valid until 12/23/2025
Retail Value: $75.00
Gift Card to All Good Things Bakery
Retail Value: $50.00
One private session (Pilates, Yoga, Barre)
Valid through 12/19/2025
Retail Value: $90.00
A one-hour massage with licensed practitioner, Charlotte Behrends.
Retail Value: $95.00
$250 Gift Card
$50 gift card and gift basket ($100 value)
$500 gift card to use towards any type of catering service: private, event, or meal prep deliveries.
$100 gift certificate that can be used towards a photo session with Carri Bass Photography & Art.
Art represented by 80six Gallery, Tryon
Artist: Pat Cato
Acrylic on Canvas
26x18" unframed
Retail Value: $175
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!