2025 Holiday Silent Auction

Mirrorball Gallery x Mountain Brook Vineyards

A Private Fine Art & Wine Experience

Value: $2500

Package includes:

2-hour private event

10-16 ppl

Lite Bites

Mountain Brook Sommelier featuring 6 varietals





Step into an evening of refined indulgence as Mirrorball Gallery partners with Mountain Brook Vineyards to offer an exclusive private group experience in the heart of downtown Tryon. Surrounded by contemporary fine art, guests will enjoy a guided wine tasting led by a Mountain Brook sommelier—an elegant journey through expressive pours, vineyard stories, and expert pairings.

Sip thoughtfully selected wines while savoring curated lite bites, each chosen to complement the character and complexity of the tasting menu. The intimate setting of the gallery elevates the experience, inviting guests to connect, linger, and explore the artwork on view with a fresh sensory lens.

Perfect for small groups, celebrations, team gatherings, or simply a memorable evening among friends, this immersive collaboration blends the best of Tryon’s art and wine culture into one unforgettable event.

*restrictions apply, package can be added on to for additional cost

Expires 12/13/2026

Contact: [email protected]