2025 Holiday Silent Auction

301 N Trade St, Tryon, NC 28782, USA

Mirrorball Gallery X Mountain Brook Vineyards item
$1,000

Starting bid

Mirrorball Gallery x Mountain Brook Vineyards
A Private Fine Art & Wine Experience
Value: $2500

Package includes:
2-hour private event
10-16 ppl
Lite Bites

Mountain Brook Sommelier featuring 6 varietals


Step into an evening of refined indulgence as Mirrorball Gallery partners with Mountain Brook Vineyards to offer an exclusive private group experience in the heart of downtown Tryon. Surrounded by contemporary fine art, guests will enjoy a guided wine tasting led by a Mountain Brook sommelier—an elegant journey through expressive pours, vineyard stories, and expert pairings.

Sip thoughtfully selected wines while savoring curated lite bites, each chosen to complement the character and complexity of the tasting menu. The intimate setting of the gallery elevates the experience, inviting guests to connect, linger, and explore the artwork on view with a fresh sensory lens.

Perfect for small groups, celebrations, team gatherings, or simply a memorable evening among friends, this immersive collaboration blends the best of Tryon’s art and wine culture into one unforgettable event.
*restrictions apply, package can be added on to for additional cost

Expires 12/13/2026
Contact: [email protected]

Monica Stevenson Photography item
$300

Starting bid

Framed Photograph by Monica Stevenson
Title--"Vigor, Tryon, NC"

Size--framed in a glossy white gallery frame to 18" x 25"

Retail Value: $800


The rainbow hues of refracted water blanket the muscled neck of a jet black equine athlete in Tryon, NC.  

This is a photographic exploration of abstraction, power, and the organic animal form by Monica Stevenson, a noted commercial and fine art photographer.

Represented by the Mirrorball Gallery, Tryon, NC

Missi & Co. Design House item
$175

Starting bid

Initial Visit - Interior Design Services
Retail Value: $500

2026 Tryon International Film Festival item
$150

Starting bid

4 VIP tickets to the 2026 Tryon International Film Festival
Retail Value: $600

Sweet Grass Floral Studio item
$200

Starting bid

A floral design class for four students, a night of fun, flowers, and wine.
Retail Value: $600

Edward Jones Financial Office - Tryon item
$75

Starting bid

One-hour financial consultation with Financial Advisor, Jay Geddings
Retail Value: $250

Pair 2026 VIP Beer Fest Tickets item
$50

Starting bid

Pair of 2026 Beer Fest VIP Tickets item
$50

Starting bid

Back Alley Boutique & Bud Bar item
Back Alley Boutique & Bud Bar item
$75

Starting bid

An upcycled sweatshirt (size medium)- handmade with a vintage winter blanket and cozy gray sweatshirt.

Paired with a Back Alley swag bag: 3-month membership, locally woven Hempfest blanket, stickers, D8 caramels, & more.

Retail Value: $225+

Wild Petunias Gift Shop & Boutique item
$35

Starting bid

Two handmade ceramic Tryon Mugs
Retail value: $108.00

Jim Cullen Pottery item
$30

Starting bid

"Macete Verde" (Green Pot) Ceramic Pot
Retail Value: $65.00

80six Gallery item
$65

Starting bid

Art represented by 80six Gallery, Tryon
Acrylic on Canvas
16x 20"
Retail Value: $180

Saluda Forge Iron Fire Pit Fork item
Saluda Forge Iron Fire Pit Fork
$75

Starting bid

Handmade iron fire pit fork from Saluda Forge
Retail Value: $175.00

The Nest @ Missildines Christmas Goodie Basket item
$50

Starting bid

Gift basket includes: Gift certificate, handmade pottery mug, popcorn, hot chocolate, Tryon ornament, peppermints, mulling spices, & wax melts.
Retail value: $150.00

The Bookshelf Gift Card & Goodies item
$20

Starting bid

$25 Gift card and a bag of toasted almond cookie straws.
Retail value: $50.00

Town of Tryon Watercolor Print item
$50

Starting bid

A print of a watercolor of Main Street, Tryon

18 x 23.5
Donation from Joan Roseberry

Suggested Value: $200.00

IGA Grocery Store Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $50.00

Links O' Tryon Gift Card item
$65

Starting bid

Complementary Green Fee Gift Card (cart rental additional)
Retail Value: $180.00
*restrictions apply

Clover Acupuncture & Wellness Gift Card item
$45

Starting bid

Gift certificate for acupuncture treatment with herbal consult.
Exp. 12/19/2026
Retail Value: $135.00

Nature's Storehouse Gift Basket item
$75

Starting bid

Multi-pack of dietary vitamins and supplements
Retail Value: $200.00

Carolina Dragonfly Boutique Gift Card item
$10

Starting bid

$20 Gift card to Carolina Dragonfly Boutique
Retail Value: $20.00

Brooks Tavern Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card to Tryon's Brook's Tavern
Retail Value: $50.00

#1 The Tryon Theatre item
$35

Starting bid

A gift card to The Tryon Theatre w/ a cute little sticker.
Retail Value: $100.00

#2 The Tryon Theatre item
$35

Starting bid

A gift card to The Tryon Theatre w/ a cute little sticker.
Retail Value: $100.00

Tryon Little Theatre item
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to "Steel Magnolias"
April 30th - May 17th
Retail Value: $50.00

Buck's Pizza item
$15

Starting bid

Gift Card to Buck's Pizza
Retail Value: $40.00

Winter Fest Ticket Package item
$30

Starting bid

Winterfest Ticket Family Pack (2x Adults & 2 Youth)
valid until 12/23/2025
Retail Value: $75.00

All Good Things Bakery item
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card to All Good Things Bakery
Retail Value: $50.00

Foothills Movement item
$35

Starting bid

One private session (Pilates, Yoga, Barre)
Valid through 12/19/2025
Retail Value: $90.00

Massage w/ Charlotte Behrends, Massage & Bodyworker
$40

Starting bid

A one-hour massage with licensed practitioner, Charlotte Behrends.
Retail Value: $95.00

Huckleberry's Gift Card item
$75

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card

Hypnotic Massage Sleep Boutique Gift Card & Basket item
$35

Starting bid

$50 gift card and gift basket ($100 value)

Chef Sharone Catering $500 gift card item
$200

Starting bid

$500 gift card to use towards any type of catering service: private, event, or meal prep deliveries.

Carri Bass Photography & Art gift card item
$35

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate that can be used towards a photo session with Carri Bass Photography & Art.

80six Gallery Painting item
$50

Starting bid

Art represented by 80six Gallery, Tryon

Artist: Pat Cato
Acrylic on Canvas
26x18" unframed
Retail Value: $175

