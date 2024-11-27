TDP Legacy Fund Membresía

Founding Partner
- Annual Partnership Dues: $15,000
- Legacy Fund Hats Received: 10 hats.
- Quarterly Zoom Calls or Visits: With the Legacy Fund Team and other partners.
- Tickets / Discounts: 2 Free tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum.
- Informative Chat: One annual informative chat for your business’s guests/visitors.
- Recognition: Recognized as both a Legacy Fund and CREST Partner.
- CREST-led Session: One sustainability, conservation, best practices, or tourism management talk or training session for your team or business, virtually.
- End-of-Season Activity: One annual end-of-season activity in Torres del Paine National Park with the Legacy Fund team and your staff.
- Project Suggestion: Opportunity to suggest one idea for a Legacy Fund project to be adopted or prioritized.
- Website Presence: Logo, link to website, and bio page on the Legacy Fund website.
- Social Media Recognition: 4 annual posts on Legacy Fund Instagram and Facebook.
- Branding Presence: Included in digital and physical collateral and branding materials.
- Blog Post: One blog post written by your business and hosted on the TDPLF website.
- Recognition at Torres Campground Dome: Name displayed as a supporter.
- Additional Recognition: Recognized as a CREST Member and partner beginning in 2025.
Huemul Partner
$5,000
Huemul Partner
- Annual Partnership Dues: $5,000
- Legacy Fund Hats: 6 hats
- Quarterly Engagements: Zoom calls or visits with Legacy Fund Team & other partners
- Event Access: 30% discount for up to 2 tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum
- Annual Informative Chat: One annual informative chat for your business' guests / visitors.
- Recognition: Listed as both a Legacy Fund and CREST Partner
- Website Presence: Logo + link to website on Legacy Fund website
- Social Media Recognition: 2 Instagram and Facebook posts annually recognizing partnership
- Brand Presence: Featured in digital and physical collateral and branding materials
- Recognition in Campground: Name displayed in Torres Campground Dome
- CREST Member Recognition: Listed as a CREST member starting in 2025
- Blog Post: One blog post written by your business and hosted on the TDPLF website.
Condor Partner
$1,000
Condor Partner
- Annual Partnership Dues: $1,000
- Legacy Fund Hats: 2 hats
- Quarterly Engagements: Zoom calls or visits with Legacy Fund Team & other partners
- Event Access: 15% discount for up to 2 tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum
- Annual Informative Chat: One annual informative chat for your business' guests / visitors.
- Website Presence: Logo + link to your website on Legacy Fund website
- Social Media Recognition: 2 Instagram and Facebook posts annually recognizing partnership
- Brand Presence: Featured in digital and physical collateral and branding materials
Guanaco Partnership
$250
Annual Partnership Dues: $250
Legacy Fund Hats: 1 hat
Quarterly Engagements: Zoom calls or visits with Legacy Fund Team & other partners
Event Access: 10% discount for up to 2 tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum
Website Presence: Logo + link to website on Legacy Fund website
Social Media Recognition: 1 Instagram and Facebook post annually recognizing partnership
Brand Presence: Featured in digital and physical collateral and branding materials
Torres Partner
$25
Support Type: In-Kind Support
Legacy Fund Hats: 1 hat
Website Presence: Logo + link to website on Legacy Fund website
Social Media Recognition: 1 Instagram and Facebook post annually recognizing partnership
