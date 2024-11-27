TDP Legacy Fund Membresía

Founding Partner - Annual Partnership Dues: $15,000 - Legacy Fund Hats Received: 10 hats. - Quarterly Zoom Calls or Visits: With the Legacy Fund Team and other partners. - Tickets / Discounts: 2 Free tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum. - Informative Chat: One annual informative chat for your business’s guests/visitors. - Recognition: Recognized as both a Legacy Fund and CREST Partner. - CREST-led Session: One sustainability, conservation, best practices, or tourism management talk or training session for your team or business, virtually. - End-of-Season Activity: One annual end-of-season activity in Torres del Paine National Park with the Legacy Fund team and your staff. - Project Suggestion: Opportunity to suggest one idea for a Legacy Fund project to be adopted or prioritized. - Website Presence: Logo, link to website, and bio page on the Legacy Fund website. - Social Media Recognition: 4 annual posts on Legacy Fund Instagram and Facebook. - Branding Presence: Included in digital and physical collateral and branding materials. - Blog Post: One blog post written by your business and hosted on the TDPLF website. - Recognition at Torres Campground Dome: Name displayed as a supporter. - Additional Recognition: Recognized as a CREST Member and partner beginning in 2025.

