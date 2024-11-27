TDP Legacy Fund Membresía

Founding Partner
$15,000

Founding Partner - Annual Partnership Dues: $15,000 - Legacy Fund Hats Received: 10 hats. - Quarterly Zoom Calls or Visits: With the Legacy Fund Team and other partners. - Tickets / Discounts: 2 Free tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum. - Informative Chat: One annual informative chat for your business’s guests/visitors. - Recognition: Recognized as both a Legacy Fund and CREST Partner. - CREST-led Session: One sustainability, conservation, best practices, or tourism management talk or training session for your team or business, virtually. - End-of-Season Activity: One annual end-of-season activity in Torres del Paine National Park with the Legacy Fund team and your staff. - Project Suggestion: Opportunity to suggest one idea for a Legacy Fund project to be adopted or prioritized. - Website Presence: Logo, link to website, and bio page on the Legacy Fund website. - Social Media Recognition: 4 annual posts on Legacy Fund Instagram and Facebook. - Branding Presence: Included in digital and physical collateral and branding materials. - Blog Post: One blog post written by your business and hosted on the TDPLF website. - Recognition at Torres Campground Dome: Name displayed as a supporter. - Additional Recognition: Recognized as a CREST Member and partner beginning in 2025.
Huemul Partner
$5,000

Huemul Partner - Annual Partnership Dues: $5,000 - Legacy Fund Hats: 6 hats - Quarterly Engagements: Zoom calls or visits with Legacy Fund Team & other partners - Event Access: 30% discount for up to 2 tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum - Annual Informative Chat: One annual informative chat for your business' guests / visitors. - Recognition: Listed as both a Legacy Fund and CREST Partner - Website Presence: Logo + link to website on Legacy Fund website - Social Media Recognition: 2 Instagram and Facebook posts annually recognizing partnership - Brand Presence: Featured in digital and physical collateral and branding materials - Recognition in Campground: Name displayed in Torres Campground Dome - CREST Member Recognition: Listed as a CREST member starting in 2025 - Blog Post: One blog post written by your business and hosted on the TDPLF website.
Condor Partner
$1,000

Condor Partner - Annual Partnership Dues: $1,000 - Legacy Fund Hats: 2 hats - Quarterly Engagements: Zoom calls or visits with Legacy Fund Team & other partners - Event Access: 15% discount for up to 2 tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum - Annual Informative Chat: One annual informative chat for your business' guests / visitors. - Website Presence: Logo + link to your website on Legacy Fund website - Social Media Recognition: 2 Instagram and Facebook posts annually recognizing partnership - Brand Presence: Featured in digital and physical collateral and branding materials
Guanaco Partnership
$250

Annual Partnership Dues: $250 Legacy Fund Hats: 1 hat Quarterly Engagements: Zoom calls or visits with Legacy Fund Team & other partners Event Access: 10% discount for up to 2 tickets to CREST World Tourism Day Forum Website Presence: Logo + link to website on Legacy Fund website Social Media Recognition: 1 Instagram and Facebook post annually recognizing partnership Brand Presence: Featured in digital and physical collateral and branding materials
Torres Partner
$25

Support Type: In-Kind Support Legacy Fund Hats: 1 hat Website Presence: Logo + link to website on Legacy Fund website Social Media Recognition: 1 Instagram and Facebook post annually recognizing partnership
