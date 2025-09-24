Te Invito a Nuestra Cena Formal

Orlando, FL 32837, USA
This ticket reserves your seat and grants access to all event activities.
Includes a 5x5 promotional space at the event to showcase your business, plus one ticket to our Dinner Celebration. A great opportunity to connect, share your mission, and support a meaningful cause.
Includes a 5x5 promotional space at the event, business spotlight on the main screen, and one ticket to our Dinner Celebration. A great way to elevate your brand while supporting a powerful cause.
Includes a 5x5 promotional space, business spotlight on the main screen, and nine tickets for a reserved dinner table.
A Professional Soccer Star will be seated at your table, and your business will receive a special on-stage mention during the event.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing