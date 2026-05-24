Tea for Tots 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Escape to the Texas Hill Country! Enjoy a relaxing two night stay at a beautiful Airbnb in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Whether you’re looking for a quiet retreat, lake time, golf, wineries, or a Hill Country adventure, this getaway is the perfect opportunity to unwind.
Package Highlights:
✓ Two-night Airbnb stay in Horseshoe Bay
✓ Perfect for a couple, family getaway, or friends’ weekend
✓ On a quiet cove on Lake LBJ and Hill Country activities
Booking Details: • Summer stays should be Sunday–Thursday.
Weekend stays available after September 7 .
Dates are subject to availability
Holiday weekends excluded
Contact Adelle Connors directly to schedule dates or with questions
Air BnB link. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/49444555?unique_share_id=de34c8c0-c4ee-4aed-bd4b-ae923fa0768a&viralityEntryPoint=1&s=7
Blessings in every bid. Bid on this special 2 night stay knowing that 100% of the funds raised at our event go directly to supporting our Baby Care Kit Ministry and helping care for families in need.
Generously donate by Adelle & Mike Connors
Starting bid
Hook ’em! Enjoy two tickets to see the Texas Longhorns take on the Texas State Bobcats on September 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.
These excellent Terrace Club Level seats (Section 13T, Row 63, Seats 6 & 7) offer a fantastic game-day experience for Longhorn fans. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on Texas and be part of the excitement of college football in Austin!
By bidding on this item, you are helping support our Baby Care Kit Mission and providing practical care for families in need.
Donated by Pete and Amanda Forsberg
Starting bid
Classic style never goes out of fashion. This vintage mink jacket features luxurious craftsmanship and enduring elegance, making it a beautiful statement piece for cooler weather. Whether worn or cherished as part of a collection, it is sure to be appreciated for years to come.
Bid with heart on this special item knowing that 100% of the funds raised at our event go directly to supporting our Baby Care Kit Ministry and helping care for families in need.
This beautiful item was donated by Teri Hubbeling, a BFA Volunteer
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming getaway in historic Gruene!
Spend two nights at a beautiful condo in Gruene, Texas, where you can enjoy live music, shopping, dining, river activities, and all the charm of one of Texas’ favorite destinations.
Package Highlights;
✓ Two-night condo stay in Gruene
✓ Steps away from a memorable Hill Country escape
✓ Great for couples, families, or a weekend with friends
Booking Details: • Summer stays should be Sunday–Thursday.
Weekend stays available after September 7 .
Dates are subject to availability
Holiday weekends excluded
• Winner will contact Adelle Connors directly to Book or for questions
Airbnb link: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/631910708086388576?unique_share_id=66ebec55-367c-4ab5-bb62-98f8a2d0ea8e&viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76
Bid on this amazing getaway knowing that 100% of the funds raised at our event go directly to supporting our Baby Care Kit Ministry and helping care for families in need.
Generously donated by Adelle & Mike Connors
Starting bid
Relax, recharge, and renew with the Simply Sublime Spa Package from Sage Blossom Massage. This restorative experience includes a 60-minute custom massage with sage-infused warm towels and a soothing mint or lavender scalp massage, plus your choice of a 30-minute infrared sauna session or salt therapy session (Oak Hill location only).
By bidding on this spa package at Tea for Tots, you are helping provide essential Baby Care Kits for families in need. Every dollar raised supports our Baby Care Kit Mission. Bid generously and help make a difference.
Donated by Sage Blossom
Starting bid
Raise a glass for a great cause! Enjoy an unforgettable tasting experience for four at Lost Draw Cellars, an award-winning Texas winery known for its exceptional wines and welcoming atmosphere.
Gather friends or family and savor a curated selection of handcrafted wines while relaxing in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply looking for a fun outing, this experience is the perfect opportunity to sip, unwind, and create lasting memories together.
Cheers to great wine, great company, and a great cause!
Bid for good knowing that 100% of funds raised at Tea for Tots supports our Baby Care Kit Ministry helping families in need.
Donated by Lost Draw
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any home with this stunning arrangement of 24 real-touch tulips beautifully displayed in a classic crystal vase. Designed to look and feel remarkably lifelike, these vibrant blooms offer the beauty of fresh flowers without the upkeep — a timeless centerpiece that can be enjoyed year-round.
Perfect for a dining table, entryway, office, or special gift, this arrangement brings lasting beauty and charm to any space.
Bid with heart knowing that 100% of the funds raised at our event go directly to supporting our Baby Care Kit Mission and helping care for families in need.
Donated and designed by Dawn Paulson
Starting bid
Enjoy The Winemaker's Tasting for four at William Chris Vineyards. Let knowledgeable tasting room ambassadors guide you through an educational tasting experience featuring exceptional Texas wines while you take in the beautiful views of the Texas Hill Country.
Perfect for wine enthusiasts, friends, or a special getaway, this memorable experience showcases the best of Texas wine and hospitality.
Blessings in every bid. 100% of funds raised go directly to our Baby Care Kit Ministry.
Donated by William Chris Vineyards
Starting bid
Pull up a chair and share a cup of coffee with Pastor Lauren! This one-on-one experience offers the chance to connect, ask questions, share stories, and enjoy meaningful conversation in a relaxed setting.
Whether you're seeking spiritual insight, interested in learning more about Pastor Lauren's journey, or simply looking forward to good conversation over a great cup of coffee, this experience is sure to be memorable.
Date, time, and location to be arranged with Pastor Lauren. Coffee included.
Bid for for babies! 100% of the funds raised at our event go directly to supporting our Baby Care Kit Mission and helping care for families in need.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxed and memorable outing with Pastor Ryan! This unique experience offers the chance to sit down, share a beer, enjoy great conversation, and spend quality time with one of our favorite pastors.
Whether you want to talk sports, life, faith, family, or simply enjoy good company, this is sure to be a fun and meaningful experience filled with laughter and connection.
Perfect for yourself, a friend, or anyone who enjoys great conversation over a cold drink!
By bidding on this one-of-a-kind experience at Tea for Tots, you are helping support our Baby Care Kit Ministry. Your generosity helps bring practical care and encouragement to families in need. Cheers to making a difference!
Starting bid
Take game night to the pool, patio, lake, or beach with this fun 3-in-1 Floating Game Set! Featuring the increasingly popular game of Mahjong, plus Rummikub and waterproof playing cards, this versatile set lets you play anywhere—even in the water.
The set includes a 160-tile engraved acrylic Mahjong set, 106-tile Rummikub set, waterproof playing cards, four tile racks, and a floating waterproof game mat. Perfect for pool parties, vacations, and family gatherings.
By bidding on this Game set at Tea for Tots, you are helping support our Baby Care Kit Ministry. Your generosity helps bring practical care and encouragement to families in need.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an hour of relaxation with a 60-minute custom massage from Sage Blossom Massage. Tailored to your individual needs, this restorative experience helps ease tension, reduce stress, and leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. The perfect opportunity to enjoy some well-deserved self-care while supporting a meaningful cause.
Bid to build hope. 100% of the funds raised support our Baby Care Kit Ministry.
Donated by Sage Blossom
Starting bid
Add warmth, beauty, and handcrafted charm to your home with this custom-made decorative quilt. Thoughtfully designed and expertly crafted, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for displaying on a wall, draping over a chair, or accenting a bed. Approximately 46"x63". A timeless work of art that will be treasured for years to come.
Bid for babies. 100% of the funds raised will go to our Baby Care Kit Ministry.
Beautifully custom made and donated by Carol Lynn Langer.
Starting bid
Still Bril Bourbon is a single barrel, cask strength bourbon, aged 7 years in charred oak. Produced for Bril and Karen Flint by Still Austin Whiskey Co., the mash bill was a combination of heritage grains grown in Texas --- corn, rye, malted barley.
Barreled in June of 2018, and bottled in July of 2025, this is one of only 108 bottles produced from the barrel. At 130 Proof, It’s the highest proof bourbon ever bottled at the Still Austin Distillery.
The rye content and high proof give this bourbon a fair bit of spice. Cut with a little bit of water in the glass to your taste, and given a few minutes to settle in, this bourbon exhibits a full, fine and balanced flavor profile of sweetness and spice.
Tasting Notes (by Nancy Fraley, Still Austin Master Blender):
Nose: Salted Caramel, pudding, toffee, chocolate fudge, dark dried fruit
Palate: Sweet salted caramel pudding, brown baking spice, mincemeat pie, cracked black and white pepper
Finish: Good length, with some pepper, spice and a bit of sweetness for balance.
Every bid helps support Tea for Tots, providing essential baby care kits through Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for families in need around the world through Lutheran World Relief.
Donated by Bril and Karen Flint
Starting bid
Cabo Bob’s Fiesta Basket & Catering Package 🌮🎉
Bring the flavor of Cabo Bob’s to your next gathering! This exciting auction package includes a gift certificate for up to $150 in catering, perfect for an office lunch, family celebration, or special event.
The basket also features a variety of Cabo Bob’s goodies, including 66 Red Hot Sauce, Cabo Bob’s T-shirts, coupons, and other branded items sure to delight any fan of fresh, customizable Tex-Mex cuisine.
Whether you're planning a party or simply love Cabo Bob’s, this package offers a delicious experience and great memorabilia to enjoy.
Donated by Cabo Bob’s
Every bid helps support Lutheran World Relief Baby Care Kits, providing essential supplies to families with newborns and young children in vulnerable communities around the world. ❤️👶
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of Mexico home with this special package featuring the acclaimed Fonda San Miguel Cookbook and a $100 gift card to Austin's newest Mexican breakfast destination, Tzintzuntzan.
The cookbook celebrates the rich culinary traditions and authentic recipes that have made Fonda San Miguel an Austin icon, Then enjoy a delicious breakfast or lunch at Tzintzuntzan, Fonda San Miguel's daytime sister restaurant.
Generously donated by Jan and Rick Burnight to support Tea for Tots and Lutheran World Relief Baby Care Kits, helping provide essential supplies for infants and families in need worldwide.
Bid generously and enjoy a true taste of Mexico while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Complete Your Tea for Tots Dream!
Have you always wanted to host a beautiful table at Tea for Tots but don’t own a complete china set? Here’s your opportunity!
This elegant Royal Bavaria Stirling Collection china service for 12, complete with coordinating serving pieces, provides everything you need to create a stunning Tea for Tots table next year. Perfect for special gatherings, holiday celebrations, and entertaining in timeless style.
Set includes:
Dinner plates 12
Salad plates 12
Bread plates 12
Berry bowls 12
Cups & saucers 12 ea
Soup bowls 12
Creamer and sugar
Gravy boat
Covered bowl
Oblong serving bowl
Round bowl
Round platter
Large platter
Bid generously on this treasured set and help support Tea for Tots and the Lutheran World Relief Baby Care Kit ministry. Your winning bid will not only bring elegance to your table but also help provide essential care items for babies and families in need around the world.
Donated by Rob and Lynn Spillar.
Starting bid
Large Hand-Knitted Blanket
Cozy, beautiful, and made to last, this 38"x70" hand-knitted blanket is crafted from a washable wool/acrylic blend for warmth, softness, and easy care. Perfect for snuggling on the couch or adding a handcrafted touch to any room.
Your bid supports Lutheran World Relief Baby Care Kits, helping provide essential supplies for babies and families in need around the world.
Beautifully made and donated by Alison Cannon.
Starting bid
Flat Creek Estate Wine Experience Package – Marble Falls, TX
Savor the best of Texas Hill Country with this special wine lover’s package from Flat Creek Estate! This exclusive experience includes a guided wine tasting for four at Flat Creek Estate, where guests will enjoy a curated tasting of handcrafted, award-winning wines while taking in the breathtaking vineyard views and learning about the winemaking process from expert hosts.
This package also includes a bottle of Flat Creek Estate’s acclaimed Super Texan, a bold and celebrated Sangiovese blend awarded 98 points at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, making it the perfect keepsake—or centerpiece for your next gathering.
Nestled in the scenic Texas Hill Country near Marble Falls, Flat Creek Estate offers exceptional hospitality, stunning surroundings, and an unforgettable tasting experience for wine lovers, friends, couples, or visiting guests.
Every dollar raised at Tea for Tots goes directly to support Baby Care Kits for Lutheran World Relief, providing essential supplies for families and newborns in need around the world.
Starting bid
Mah Jongg with Pamela Walsh — 3-Hour Private Lesson for Up to 8 Players
Ready to learn the fastest-growing game in America? Gather up to 8 friends for a fun and engaging 3-hour Mah Jongg lesson with Pamela Walsh. Whether you’re brand new or just curious about the game everyone’s talking about, Pamela will teach you everything you need to get started with confidence.
A passionate player and instructor, Pamela founded the Austin, Texas Mahjongg Facebook group (now 1,900+ members) and a TeamReach community of more than 800 local players connecting over games across the city. Having taught over 100 beginners, she’s known for making Mah Jongg approachable, enjoyable, and easy to learn.
Value: $400
Bid for fun — and for babies! Proceeds from Tea for Tots benefit Lutheran World Relief baby care kits, providing essential supplies for vulnerable families around the world.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!