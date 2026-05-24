Tea for Tots 2026 Silent Auction

Hook ’em! Enjoy two tickets to see the Texas Longhorns take on the Texas State Bobcats on September 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

These excellent Terrace Club Level seats (Section 13T, Row 63, Seats 6 & 7) offer a fantastic game-day experience for Longhorn fans. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on Texas and be part of the excitement of college football in Austin!

By bidding on this item, you are helping support our Baby Care Kit Mission and providing practical care for families in need.

Donated by Pete and Amanda Forsberg