Robert H Williams Cultural Center

Hosted by

Robert H Williams Cultural Center

About this event

Tea on the Lawn 2026

644 Georgetown St

Lexington, KY 40508, USA

General Admission
$45
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Table
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
VIP Reserved Table for 10 guests
Legacy Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes VIP Tickets for 2 guests

Lead investment | Highest visibility

Premier logo placement on all event and marketing materials

Featured recognition during program remarks

Opportunity to include branded materials at the event

Dedicated social media spotlight (2 posts)

Recognition on-site and in post-event communications

Heritage Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes VIP Tickets for 2 guests

Community builder | Strong visibility

Logo placement on select marketing materials

Verbal recognition during event

Social media recognition (1 post)

On-site signage acknowledgment

Community Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes VIP Tickets for 2 guests

Grassroots support | Meaningful impact

Name recognition on event materials

Group social media thank-you

On-site acknowledgment

Vendor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
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