Tea on the Lawn 2026

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About this event
Includes VIP Tickets for 2 guests
Lead investment | Highest visibility
Premier logo placement on all event and marketing materials
Featured recognition during program remarks
Opportunity to include branded materials at the event
Dedicated social media spotlight (2 posts)
Recognition on-site and in post-event communications
Includes VIP Tickets for 2 guests
Community builder | Strong visibility
Logo placement on select marketing materials
Verbal recognition during event
Social media recognition (1 post)
On-site signage acknowledgment
Includes VIP Tickets for 2 guests
Grassroots support | Meaningful impact
Name recognition on event materials
Group social media thank-you
On-site acknowledgment
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