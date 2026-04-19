Tea Party & Dance Performance Fundraiser for My Special Place

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BYOB and BYO Food

Coffee, water, lemonade and sweet treats will be provided

Activities Include:

● Dance performances

● 50/50 drawing with three winners

● 10 Basket Raffles

● Chances to win a $600 Suleiman Family Restaurant Gift Card