Tea Party & Dance Performance Fundraiser for My Special Place

About this event
The Villages, FL
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BYOB and BYO Food
Coffee, water, lemonade and sweet treats will be provided
Activities Include:
● Dance performances
● 50/50 drawing with three winners
● 10 Basket Raffles
● Chances to win a $600 Suleiman Family Restaurant Gift Card
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