My Special Place

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My Special Place

About this event

Tea Party & Dance Performance Fundraiser for My Special Place

Olympia Recreation Center

The Villages, FL

Click on 'Add +' below to select # of tickets
$25

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BYOB and BYO Food

Coffee, water, lemonade and sweet treats will be provided

Activities Include:

● Dance performances

● 50/50 drawing with three winners

● 10 Basket Raffles

● Chances to win a $600 Suleiman Family Restaurant Gift Card

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