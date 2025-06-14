Tea Rose 2025 Scholarship and Awards Luncheon

Artwork Title: "Blue Dream" At just 13 years old, Zahara Brown brings a bold and expressive spirit to her artwork. Her creative journey began five years ago during the COVID pandemic, when online art sessions and school art projects sparked a passion for drawing. Since then, she’s evolved from doodles in her sketchbook to painting original works on canvas. Living with Type 1 diabetes has only strengthened Zahara’s fierce commitment to living fully and creating fearlessly. Her art is not only a reflection of her community but also a powerful reminder that no obstacle can dim a determined spirit. Rooted in the dynamic energy of her hometown, Zahara’s recent inspiration comes from the soul of her South Los Angeles community. She is working on her next piece that will blend iconic symbols like the Dodgers, Slauson Swapmeet, and Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon into her visual storytelling.

