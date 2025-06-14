Tea Rose 2025 Scholarship and Awards Luncheon

Artwork Title: "Blue Dream"
At just 13 years old, Zahara Brown brings a bold and expressive spirit to her artwork. Her creative journey began five years ago during the COVID pandemic, when online art sessions and school art projects sparked a passion for drawing. Since then, she’s evolved from doodles in her sketchbook to painting original works on canvas.
Living with Type 1 diabetes has only strengthened Zahara’s fierce commitment to living fully and creating fearlessly. Her art is not only a reflection of her community but also a powerful reminder that no obstacle can dim a determined spirit.
Rooted in the dynamic energy of her hometown, Zahara’s recent inspiration comes from the soul of her South Los Angeles community. She is working on her next piece that will blend iconic symbols like the Dodgers, Slauson Swapmeet, and Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon into her visual storytelling.
Coastal Sip and Savor - A Beachside Charcuterie Escape
High Tea - A Classic Afternoon Indulgence
Caffeine Fix - A Luxe Coffee Lover's Dream
Skip the coffee shop lines and bring the café home! This beautifully curated coffee package turns your kitchen into a barista’s paradise with everything you need for cozy mornings, energizing afternoons, or chic iced coffee moments. Whether you’re a casual sipper or a serious coffee enthusiast, this bundle brews joy in every cup.
Package Includes:
~Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Machine in Pistachio (stylish, compact, and user-friendly)
~Nespresso Iced Coffee Pods:
(1) Sleeve of 2.7 oz Iced Pistachio Vanilla
(1) Sleeve of 7.77 oz Iced Coconut Vanilla
~Variety sleeve pack featuring 11 different Nespresso Vertuo coffee flavors (hot and cold brews)
~Set of glass iced coffee tumblers with bamboo lids and reusable straws
~Set of double-walled clear glass coffee mugs for hot drinks
~Stylish coffee pod organizer rotating stand
~Coffee-themed mini signs (“But First, Coffee”
~Flavored syrups set
Date Night Done Right” – Your Effortless Evening Out
Why stress over planning the perfect evening? This package takes care of everything—just bring your favorite person and enjoy! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just need a night to reconnect, this thoughtfully curated experience has all the ingredients for a memorable and relaxing night out.
Package Includes:
~$200 Gift certificate to Innovative Dining Group Restaurants for a romantic dinner
~Bottle of Kylie Minogue Prosecco
~Set of champagne glasses
~Box of gourmet chocolate truffles or artisanal dessert
~Conversation starter cards to spark fun, deep, or silly moments
~Candle for a cozy pre- or post-dinner ambiance
~Rare Beauty and Sephora Makeup to add to your natural glow
~Gift card for rideshare (Uber/Lyft) to keep things carefree
No planning. No pressure. Just good food, great company, and an easy night made special.
