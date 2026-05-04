PICK UP ONLY!!! (at monthly meetings or arrange pick-up with President McKay)





your day with intention and inspiration! Our “Tea with a Purpose” Oversized Mug is more than just your favorite cup.....it’s a statement of impact and sisterhood. Perfect for coffee, tea, or your favorite cozy beverage, this generously sized mug gives you more of what you love while supporting a meaningful cause.





Crafted for everyday convenience, it’s both dishwasher and microwave safe, making it as practical as it is empowering.





Every purchase helps support the mission and programs of the Greensboro Club (NANBPWC, Inc.), uplifting women and strengthening our community.....one sip at a time.





✨ Details:

Oversized for extra enjoyment

Durable and easy to clean

Dishwasher & microwave safe

$20 each – Fundraiser Item

Sip boldly. Give back proudly. 💛