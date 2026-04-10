Tea with a Twist

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About this event
Each ticket includes admission to an immersive Murder Mystery Afternoon Tea experience. Guests will enjoy a beautifully curated afternoon tea service featuring a selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and an assortment of decadent desserts.
Throughout the event, you’ll become part of the story—interacting with characters, uncovering clues, and working alongside fellow guests to solve the mystery. Whether you come with friends or meet new ones along the way, this unique blend of entertainment and elegance promises an unforgettable afternoon.
Your ticket also directly supports our mission, making your experience not only enjoyable, but impactful.
This ticket package includes admission for four guests with reserved seating together at our immersive Murder Mystery Afternoon Tea experience. Guests will enjoy a beautifully curated afternoon tea service featuring a selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and an assortment of decadent desserts.
Throughout the event, you’ll become part of the story—interacting with characters, uncovering clues, and working alongside fellow guests to solve the mystery. Whether you come with friends or meet new ones along the way, this unique blend of entertainment and elegance promises an unforgettable afternoon.
Your ticket also directly supports our mission, making your experience not only enjoyable, but impactful.
This ticket package includes admission for eight guests with reserved seating together at our immersive Murder Mystery Afternoon Tea experience. Guests will enjoy a beautifully curated afternoon tea service featuring a selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and an assortment of decadent desserts.
Throughout the event, you’ll become part of the story—interacting with characters, uncovering clues, and working alongside fellow guests to solve the mystery. Whether you come with friends or meet new ones along the way, this unique blend of entertainment and elegance promises an unforgettable afternoon.
Your ticket also directly supports our mission, making your experience not only enjoyable, but impactful.
We invite local businesses to partner with us as sponsors for this unforgettable experience. Your support not only helps make this event possible but also demonstrates your commitment to giving back to the community. Sponsors will be recognized throughout the event and in promotional materials, offering valuable visibility while aligning your brand with a memorable and impactful cause.
We invite local businesses to partner with us as sponsors for this unforgettable experience. Your support not only helps make this event possible but also demonstrates your commitment to giving back to the community. Sponsors will be recognized throughout the event and in promotional materials, offering valuable visibility while aligning your brand with a memorable and impactful cause. As a tea pot sponsor you will also get 1 ticket to the event.
We invite local businesses to partner with us as sponsors for this unforgettable experience. Your support not only helps make this event possible but also demonstrates your commitment to giving back to the community. Sponsors will be recognized throughout the event and in promotional materials, offering valuable visibility while aligning your brand with a memorable and impactful cause. As a high tea sponsor you will also get 2 tickets to the event.
An In Spirit Ticket is a wonderful way to support our Murder Mystery Afternoon Tea Fundraiser if you’re unable to attend in person. Your contribution directly supports our mission and helps make this special event possible.
While you won’t be joining us at the table, you’ll be there in spirit—playing an important role in the success of the event and the impact it creates in our community. We are truly grateful for your generosity and support.
Any donation over $20 will be entered into a drawing for our In Spirit Raffle Basket valued at over $200.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!