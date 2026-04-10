Tea with a Twist

Each ticket includes admission to an immersive Murder Mystery Afternoon Tea experience. Guests will enjoy a beautifully curated afternoon tea service featuring a selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and an assortment of decadent desserts.

Throughout the event, you’ll become part of the story—interacting with characters, uncovering clues, and working alongside fellow guests to solve the mystery. Whether you come with friends or meet new ones along the way, this unique blend of entertainment and elegance promises an unforgettable afternoon.

Your ticket also directly supports our mission, making your experience not only enjoyable, but impactful.