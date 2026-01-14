Sankofa Works Inc

Teach Me How To Heal: NY Edition Mental Health Conference

Farmingdale State College

Grand Ballroom, 2350 NY-110, Farmingdale, NY 11735, USA

General Admission Early Bird
$97
Available until Mar 24

Full Day All-Access Pass: Saturday, May 2nd

Join us for a transformative day of healing and empowerment. Your General Admission ticket includes full access to our curated wellness programming, designed to help you reset and reclaim your peace.


Your Experience Includes:

  • Intense Interactive Breakouts: Choose one morning and one afternoon 75-minute session from topics including:
    • The Burnout Blueprint (Stress Management)
    • Rent-Free (Mental Clarity)
    • Securely Attached (Relationships)
    • The Great Reclaim (Overcoming Addiction)
  • Healing & Restoration Rooms: A 1-hour decompression experience of your choice: Therapeutic Boxing, Soundbowl Healing, Art Therapy, or Dance & Movement.
  • Inspiration: Keynote address "Living in Your Smile" plus powerful testimonial speakers sharing wisdom on hope and recovery.
  • Catering: Refreshing breakfast and lunch provided.

Standard Schedule:

  • Morning: Breakfast, Testimonials, and AM Breakout Sessions.
  • Afternoon: Keynote Address, PM Breakout Sessions, and Restoration Rooms.
VIP Admission Early Bird
$197
Available until Mar 24

VIP All-Access Pass: Two-Day Experience

Elevate your healing journey with our exclusive VIP experience. This ticket includes everything in the General Admission Saturday pass PLUS an intimate, high-impact evening on Friday, May 1st.

VIP Exclusive: Friday Night (May 1st)

  • The Identity Flash: A "Power Hour" featuring 5 dynamic empowerment speakers delivering back-to-back wisdom.
  • Breakthrough Circles: Access to safe, confidential breakout groups for vulnerable discussion and processing, led by professional facilitators.
  • Open Panel Discussion: An interactive Q&A session with our experts and speakers.
  • "Meet the Speakers" Reception: Exclusive networking and connection time with our keynote and guest speakers.

Full Saturday Access (May 2nd)

  • Morning & Afternoon Breakouts: Choice of intense 75-minute sessions (Stress, Mental Clarity, Relationships, or Reclaiming your Future).
  • Restoration Rooms: Choice of 1-hour healing experiences (Soundbowl, Art Therapy, Boxing, or Dance).
  • Keynote Address: "Living in Your Smile" and powerful testimonial sessions.
  • Full Catering: Breakfast and lunch included.
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$10,000
  • Sponsor remarks during opening reception & luncheon
  • Ten VIP reserved seats with priority access to Recovery Rooms
  • Consistent honorable mentions during conference
  • Company logo and recognition as a sponsor on all marketing materials – flyers, email blasts and social media posts
  • Industry exclusive sponsorship
  • Company logo on the Conference step & repeat photo wall
  • Company logo displayed on promo video
  • Link to company website and contact information including logo on pre- and post-event email blasts
  • Vendor and Marketing opportunity: door prize giveaways and product placement, per venue protocol; option to host a social media giveaway
  • Consistent honorable mentions during the event
Gold Level Sponsorship
$5,000
  • 4 VIP reserved seats with priority access to Hypnosis Room and recovery rooms and verbal recognition during event
  • 4 general admission tickets
  • Company logo and recognition as a sponsor on all marketing materials – flyers, email blasts and social media posts
  • Company logo on the Conference step & repeat photo wall
  • Company logo displayed on promo video
  • Link to company website and contact information including logo on pre- and post-event email blasts
  • Vendor Marketing opportunity: door prize giveaways and product placement, per venue requirements
  • Consistent honorable mentions during the event
Silver Level Sponsorship
$2,500
  • 2 VIP reserved seats with priority access to VIP reception and massage room
  • 4 general admission tickets
  • Company logo and recognition as a sponsor on all marketing materials – flyers, email blasts and social media posts
  • Company logo on the Conference step & repeat photo wall
  • Company logo displayed on promo video
  • Link to company website and contact information including logo on pre- and post-event email blasts
  • Consistent honorable mentions during the event
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$1,000
  • 2 VIP reserved seats with priority access to recovery rooms
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Company logo on flyer
