RAPTA

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RAPTA

About this shop

Teacher Appreciation Week!

Treats item
Treats
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Each day teachers will get a special treat including: Coffee, Loaded Tea, Frozen Yogurt, Trail Mix bar, and more! Help us make it a fun morning each day!

Gifts item
Gifts
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$

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While we would love to send our teachers to the beach for a beautiful and deserved break, we are going to help them get closer to that by getting ready for the beach by getting each a fun bag filled with everything need for the beach and more! Gifts will include RA custom bag, hat, sunglasses, and more- have an idea or something specific you want to sponsor? Let us know!

Meals item
Meals
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$

Amount is per item

Food is everyone's way to the heart, and our teachers are no different. This year, we are doing a cultural potluck everyday (sign up on the sign up sheet), but we know everyone may not be able to cook at that time so feel free to contribute this way.

Add a donation for RAPTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!