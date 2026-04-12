Teacher Appreciation Week!

About this shop
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Each day teachers will get a special treat including: Coffee, Loaded Tea, Frozen Yogurt, Trail Mix bar, and more! Help us make it a fun morning each day!
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While we would love to send our teachers to the beach for a beautiful and deserved break, we are going to help them get closer to that by getting ready for the beach by getting each a fun bag filled with everything need for the beach and more! Gifts will include RA custom bag, hat, sunglasses, and more- have an idea or something specific you want to sponsor? Let us know!
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Food is everyone's way to the heart, and our teachers are no different. This year, we are doing a cultural potluck everyday (sign up on the sign up sheet), but we know everyone may not be able to cook at that time so feel free to contribute this way.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!