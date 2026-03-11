Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week - Item Donations!

Please choose one ticket for every item you donate. For example, if you want to bring in 10 items, 'purchase' 10 tickets. We are putting together self-care baskets for our teachers and staff! We need a variety of new lip balms/Chapstick to complete the baskets. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. All donations must be received by Friday, May 1 by 2:30pm.