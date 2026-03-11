Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week - Item Donations!

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About this event
Please choose one ticket for every item you donate. For example, if you want to bring in 10 items, 'purchase' 10 tickets. We are putting together self-care baskets for our teachers and staff! We need scented and unscented/low scent hand lotions in travel size. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. All donations must be received by Friday, May 1 by 2:30pm.
Please choose one ticket for every item you donate. For example, if you want to bring in 10 items, 'purchase' 10 tickets. We are putting together self-care baskets for our teachers and staff! We need scented and unscented/low scent hand sanitizers in travel size. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. All donations must be received by Friday, May 1 by 2:30pm.
Please choose one ticket for every item you donate. For example, if you want to bring in 10 items, 'purchase' 10 tickets. We are promoting self-care and mindfulness for our teachers and staff by providing them with a plant to nurture. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. All donations must be received by Friday, May 1 by 2:30pm.
Please choose one ticket for every item you donate. For example, if you want to bring in 10 items, 'purchase' 10 tickets. We are putting together self-care baskets for our teachers and staff! We need a variety of new lip balms/Chapstick to complete the baskets. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. All donations must be received by Friday, May 1 by 2:30pm.
Please choose one ticket for every item you donate. For example, if you want to bring in 10 items, 'purchase' 10 tickets. We are showing "Gratitude in Every Gram" to our teachers. We need high quality chocolate for their high quality efforts! (Tony's Chocolonely, Ku'l, Maeve/Seattle, Theo, etc.) Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. All donations must be received by Friday, May 1 by 2:30pm.
Please choose one ticket for every item you donate. For example, if you want to bring in 10 items, 'purchase' 10 tickets. For the self-care baskets, we need packets of Liquid IV, Propel Packets, Airborn, Emergen-C, etc. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. All donations must be received by Friday, May 1 by 2:30pm.
Please choose one ticket for every item you donate. For example, if you want to bring in 10 items, 'purchase' 10 tickets. Bring your donations to the school front office during school hours. All donations must be received by Friday, May 1 by 2:30pm.
Can't drop off items? We can purchase the rest of what we need with your donation! Please make a donation before May 1, 2026.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!