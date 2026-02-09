McSwain Parents Club

McSwain Parents Club

Teacher Appreciation Week

926 Scott Rd

Merced, CA 95341, USA

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Our goal for 2026 is to expand our appreciation efforts by providing lunch for our staff on multiple days. Lunch Sponsors will receive the following recognition:

  • Logo displayed prominently during the Teacher Appreciation Luncheon.
  • Should you wish to provide business cards – cards will be placed near food and on tables.
  • Logo/Name featured on thank-you communications (social media & Parent Square).
Breakfast Sponsor
$250

Our goal for 2026 is to expand our appreciation efforts by coordinating & providing breakfast. Breakfast Sponsors will receive the following recognition:

  • Name displayed during your hosted Breakfast Event.
  • Should you wish to provide business cards – cards will be placed in the Teachers Lounge during breakfast.
  • Logo/Name featured on all thank-you communications
Snack & Treat Sponsor
$100

Our goal for 2026 is to expand our appreciation efforts by coordinating & providing snacks. Snack Sponsors will receive the following recognition:

  • Name displayed in the teacher lounge during your Hosted Snack/Treat time.
  • Name featured on all thank-you communications.
Teacher Appreciation Contribution
Pay what you can

Each year, we strive to make Teacher Appreciation Week special by providing meals, treats, and tokens of gratitude. We gratefully accept all donations, any amount helps to ensure every staff member feels celebrated.

