Teacher Appreciation Week 2026

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About this event
Too many options below? No worries! Use this option to chip in towards the whole week, we will use as needed for all the spoiling. Any amount welcome!
Chip in towards coffee and creamers for the teachers
Each custom mug is $20. They will have the class picture on them.
We will purchase spa and wellness items and services for the teachers
Donations for purchased baked goods, fruit/veggies, and drinks. Please reach out to us if you would like to make something and bring it in!
No time to shop for your teachers? No problem! We will purchase items on the teachers' wish lists and put your name on it!
Donate towards the teachers' catered lunch!
No time to shop for your teachers? No problem! We will purchase a gift card from on the teachers' favorites list and put your name on it!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!