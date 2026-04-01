Etz Chaim Preschool

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Etz Chaim Preschool

About this event

Teacher Appreciation Week 2026

1190 Indian Hills Pkwy NE

Marietta, GA 30068, USA

General Donation
Pay what you can

Too many options below? No worries! Use this option to chip in towards the whole week, we will use as needed for all the spoiling. Any amount welcome!

Monday 4/20, Coffee Bar Day
Pay what you can

Chip in towards coffee and creamers for the teachers

Monday 4/20, Coffee Bar Day - Class Mugs
$20

Each custom mug is $20. They will have the class picture on them.

Tuesday 4/21, Wellness Day - Donations for Supplies
Pay what you can

We will purchase spa and wellness items and services for the teachers

Wednesday 4/22, Breakfast Day
Pay what you can

Donations for purchased baked goods, fruit/veggies, and drinks. Please reach out to us if you would like to make something and bring it in!

Thursday 4/23, Spoil Your Teacher Day
Pay what you can

No time to shop for your teachers? No problem! We will purchase items on the teachers' wish lists and put your name on it!

Friday 4/24, Catered Lunch
Pay what you can

Donate towards the teachers' catered lunch! 

Friday 4/24, Gift Card Day
Pay what you can

No time to shop for your teachers? No problem! We will purchase a gift card from on the teachers' favorites list and put your name on it!

Add a donation for Etz Chaim Preschool

$

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