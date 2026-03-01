Fort Riley Middle School PTO

Offered by

Fort Riley Middle School PTO

About this shop

Teacher Conference Meals (March 2026)

Taco Seasoning item
Taco Seasoning
$12

Walmart sells for $11.34.

Only 1 needed.

Paper plates item
Paper plates
$11

Walmart sells for $11.13

Only need 1.

Forks item
Forks
$4

Walmartsellsfor $3.94

Need 2

Napkins item
Napkins
$4

Walmart sells for $3.48.

Need 1.

24oz Sour Cream item
24oz Sour Cream
$3

Walmart sells it for $2.74.

We need 4 containers.


16oz Cheese Dip item
16oz Cheese Dip
$5

Walmart sells it for $4.98.

We need 10.

Diced Tomatoes item
Diced Tomatoes
$1

Walmart sells for $0.96

We need 5 cans.

Shredded Lettuce item
Shredded Lettuce
$4

Walmart sells for$3.84

We need 2.

Diced Onions item
Diced Onions
$3

Walmart sells for$2.94

We need 3

3lb Ground Beef item
3lb Ground Beef
$18

Walmart sells for $17.44.

We need 4 - 3lbs

Shredded Chicken Breast item
Shredded Chicken Breast
$3

Walmart sells for $2.62.

We need 10.

40 Pack of Water item
40 Pack of Water
$6

Walmart sells for $5.47

We need 3

Add a donation for Fort Riley Middle School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!