Teacher Experience Auction 2026

Private PE Experience – up to 45 Minutes of Custom Gym Time!

Your child + many of their friends of choice can come in before or after school (up to 45 minutes) for a personalized PE experience in the gym. They get to choose the activity, invite friends (depending on the activity), and basically run their own mini PE session. If your child wants to come in solo too, the rock wall, and Just Dance are still excellent options.





Some options include:

Rock Wall Climb

Open climb on the rock wall with up to 7 friends. I’ll supervise the entire time and manage safety, just like during class.





Modified Basketball Game

Bring up to 9 friends and play the same modified basketball game we finished our unit with. I can play in the game, referee, or even be the announcer on the microphone.





Floor Hockey Game

Invite friends and run a full floor hockey match using the rules and format we use in PE.





Just Dance Session

Either your child picks their favorite Just Dance songs that we danced to in class, they find some new ones they'd want to try, or I handpick a bunch and we use the big projector for up to 45-minute’s of different songs and dance’s. (Great option for larger groups).

For any option, your child can also choose the music we play during the session. As always, it needs to be school-appropriate and non-explicit, and I’ll quickly preview anything requested, just like I do for class. I can also either be as hands on as possible and participate in the activity and give it my all if they’d like, or I can completely stand by and just monitor for safety!





I can get as INTO it as requested, for example if they choose the basketball game, I will make it as hype and as close to an NBA game as possible, ill dim the lights for walk out’s, i’ll announce player names on the microphone using my radio host voice, I'm going to make this as fun as I can.





This is a fun chance for your child to choose their favorite activity, invite friends, and enjoy the gym in a small-group, which can either be a relaxed, or high energy/competitive setting depending on what they want!



