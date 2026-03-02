Teacher Experience Auction 2026

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Nail polish party with a friend
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Pizza lunch with a friend
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Slime time-make your own slime and read the story, So Much Slime!
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Slime time-make your own slime and read the story, So Much Slime!
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Canvas painting with a friend-after school, snack provided
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Walk around Fowler with Pippin and Rusty with a mid-way stop at Mullens (4 people)
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Paws to Read (with Mrs. Garvey and Oliver, her certified therapy dog) and a Dog Walk Around the Neighborhood (the winner and 1 friend). Snacks will be provided.
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Mario Kart - snacks & racing (after school up to 2 additional friends - 3 students total)
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Principal for the Day
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No waiting in carline….Staff will bring student out to your car
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Have a snack and get crafty! We will make our own trivets.
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Beads with Mrs. Bruk! Invite 1 friend (2 students total) and come be creative with beads! Snack will be provided!
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Invite 1 friend to come along on an under the sea adventure! We will create an ocean project, make and enjoy an ocean-themed snack and learn some fun facts about ocean creatures along the way!
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Tye-dye T-shirts with Ms. Strieter. Invite 3 friends after school. Snack will be provided.
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Invite a friend to an after school painting palooza with Mrs. S. Let’s grab some brushes, colorful paint, and create!
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Let’s Bedazzle! Invite up to 2 other friends to get creative with rhinestones. Snacks and material will be provided.
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Plant and Paint! Invite one friend (2 students total) to paint a pot and plant a succulent. Snacks will be provided.
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Board Games and snacks after school. Invite up to 3 friends for a total of 4 students.
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Enjoy some ice cream while playing some games at Whelan’s Coffee and Ice Cream! Bring a friend to join in on the fun!
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Enjoy your recess in the STEM lab while exploring different robots of your choice! Bring a friend to join you!
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Adopt a (stuffed animal) puppy!!! Your student and 3 friends (4 students total) can stay after school to adopt a puppy and create some accessories for it. Snacks and all materials will be provided.
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Using a Cricut, your student and three friends will design their own t-shirts for Greenland Games in their class color! T-shirts will be provided as well as snacks for this after-school event.
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Greenland Stars ROCK! Bring your paint smock and friends to meet Mrs. Dowd after school (on a Monday or Wednesday, 3:40-5:00) to paint rocks! Snacks and supplies provided. Group size up to 8.
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Greenland Stars ROCK! Bring your paint smock and friends to meet Mrs. Dowd after school (on a Monday or Wednesday, 3:40-5:00) to paint rocks! Snacks and supplies provided. Group size up to 8.
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Hair Tinsel, Curls and cookies after school (On a Wednesday) Your student and 3 friends. ( 4 students total)
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Hair Tinsel, Curls and cookies after school (On a Wednesday) Your student and 3 friends. ( 4 students total)
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Win a Cat Adoption Party for you and 2 friends! After school, choose your own plush kitty to adopt, make fun accessories, enjoy snacks, and celebrate with crafts and pet-themed fun.
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Join Mrs. Rohde for an exclusive Pickleball Clinic designed for all skill levels. The winning student and three friends will stay after school (Monday or Wednesday, 3:45–5:00 PM) to master the "Kitchen," perfect their serves, and compete in a friendly match. All paddles and balls are supplied for the session, and the lucky winner will even receive their very own starter paddle to keep the game going at home!
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Beads with Ms. Valerio. Invite up to 3 friends and get creative with beads! Snacks will be provided.
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Here’s your chance! Your child will enjoy a special hands-on experience with Mr. Deavers, our incredible custodian, during a few scheduled recess times.
Students will work alongside Mr. Deavers to design and build a fun project of their choice.
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Private PE Experience – up to 45 Minutes of Custom Gym Time!
Your child + many of their friends of choice can come in before or after school (up to 45 minutes) for a personalized PE experience in the gym. They get to choose the activity, invite friends (depending on the activity), and basically run their own mini PE session. If your child wants to come in solo too, the rock wall, and Just Dance are still excellent options.
Some options include:
Rock Wall Climb
Open climb on the rock wall with up to 7 friends. I’ll supervise the entire time and manage safety, just like during class.
Modified Basketball Game
Bring up to 9 friends and play the same modified basketball game we finished our unit with. I can play in the game, referee, or even be the announcer on the microphone.
Floor Hockey Game
Invite friends and run a full floor hockey match using the rules and format we use in PE.
Just Dance Session
Either your child picks their favorite Just Dance songs that we danced to in class, they find some new ones they'd want to try, or I handpick a bunch and we use the big projector for up to 45-minute’s of different songs and dance’s. (Great option for larger groups).
For any option, your child can also choose the music we play during the session. As always, it needs to be school-appropriate and non-explicit, and I’ll quickly preview anything requested, just like I do for class. I can also either be as hands on as possible and participate in the activity and give it my all if they’d like, or I can completely stand by and just monitor for safety!
I can get as INTO it as requested, for example if they choose the basketball game, I will make it as hype and as close to an NBA game as possible, ill dim the lights for walk out’s, i’ll announce player names on the microphone using my radio host voice, I'm going to make this as fun as I can.
This is a fun chance for your child to choose their favorite activity, invite friends, and enjoy the gym in a small-group, which can either be a relaxed, or high energy/competitive setting depending on what they want!
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Join Ms. Brankle for a tennis lesson. 2-4 kids Greenland stars will learn the basic strokes of tennis and have the opportunity to play some really fun games! Monday or Wednesday 3:45-4:45 all equipment and an after school snack will be provided.
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