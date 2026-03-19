Teacher Experiences

18605 Erwin St., Tarzana CA 91335
The winning students or adults will win a rhythm and percussion class with Mr. Turner after school. Up to 10 winners can join in on this jam session. The session will be held after school on Monday, April 20th or Monday, April 27th (to be determined by Mr. Turner)
Open to parents/guardians and students in 4th-12th grade.
10 winning students can unwind after school with a cheerful, hands‑on crafting session inspired by everyone’s favorite short‑legged pups, corgis! Inspired by Ms. Kalayjian’s own pup, participants will create their choice of corgi bookmarks or small felt corgi crafts, using fun materials and plenty of creativity.
The date will be chosen by Ms. Kalayjian and will be a wednesday after school in April or May.
This item is open to SOCES students
in 4th-12th grade.
3 lucky students and/or parents can join a special after school art class hosted by Ms. Matin.
The date will be chosen by Ms. Matin and will be after school in April or May.
This item is open to SOCES students
in 8th-12th grade and also to SOCES Parents/Guardians.
Students can lace up and hit the court for a high‑energy lunchtime basketball game hosted by Mr. Garcia!
This experience allows up to the chance to join Mr. Garcia for a friendly, pick‑up game right on campus.
The game will be held in April on a
Monday or a Friday during the lunch period. This item is open to SOCES students in 4th-12th grade.
Up to five (5) students can enjoy a fun lunchtime pizza party hosted by Ms. Sabio. Students will get a special break from the usual lunch routine to share pizza generously donated by Ms. Sabio. Each winner can also bring up to 3 of their friends to join in the party!
Lunch will be held on a date chosen by
Ms. Sabio in April or May during the lunch period. This item is open to students in 4th-12th grade
Get ready for a wildly fun lunch with Mr. Belinsky, the science teacher who always keeps things exciting! Each winner gets to bring a friend for a total of 10 lucky students at this private lunch!
Enjoy pizza while watching thrilling Coyote Peterson videos featuring some of the most intense snake and bug encounters. It’s the perfect mix of science, suspense, and fun.
This experience is for one winner and a friend to enjoy an exclusive and entertaining lunch with Mr. Belinsky.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unforgettable experience!
Students can enjoy a special lunchtime escape with Ms. G and up to 8 winners for a private lunch in the school library. The library will be closed exclusively for this event, giving the group their own quiet space to relax and enjoy time together with Ms. G. Lunch will feature two Habit Burger Family Char Meals, generously provided by Ms. G.
Lunch will be held on a date chosen by
Ms. G. in April or May.
This item is open to SOCES students in 4th-12th grade
Up to 5 students can enjoy a fun lunchtime pizza party hosted by Ms. Pena. Students will get a special break from the usual lunch routine to share pizza generously donated by Ms. Pena.
Lunch will be held on a date chosen by
Ms. Pena in April or May.
This item is open to SOCES students
in 4th grade.
Up to ten (10) students can enjoy a fun lunchtime pizza party hosted by Mr. Snider. Students will get a special break from the usual lunch routine to share pizza generously donated by Mr. Snider.
Lunch will be held on
Thursday, March 26th during the lunch period. This item is open to students in 4th-12th grade.
Give your child the chance to hit the trail with two beloved teachers!
Mr. Prinn and Mr. Firestein will lead a group of 12 students on a fun and active weekend morning hike along the beautiful Chesebro Trail. This outdoor adventure will last 2–3 hours. To top it all off, the hikers will be treated to donuts at the end of the trail.
The hike will be on Friday, April 24, 2026.
This item is open to SOCES students in 4th-12th grade.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!