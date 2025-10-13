Teacher sponsor

Reserve your 10x10 ft booth space for $100 and showcase your products or services to hundreds of local families.
Every dollar helps make the Fall Festival possible! Your contribution supports event supplies, decorations, and fun surprises for families.
Bring joy to the midway! Your donation covers one of our exciting carnival games — complete with prizes and endless fun for the kids.
⭐ Recognition at the sponsored game station + on social media and our newsletter.
Help us keep the wheels turning! This crowd favorite lets kids and families take a joyful ride around the festival.
⭐ Recognition at the train area + on social media and our newsletter.
Add a touch of art and color to our festival with Henna artist, Air brush tattoo artist, and balloon animal artist! Your sponsorship brings talented artists to create fun, safe designs for kids and families.
⭐ Recognition at the Henna & Tattoo booth + on social media and our newsletter.
Be the reason for the biggest smiles! Your generous support brings the inflatable slides, obstacle courses, and bounce houses that make our festival unforgettable.
⭐ Premier recognition at the inflatable zone + featured on social media, newsletter, and event banners.
