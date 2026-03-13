Teacher + Staff Appreciation Week

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About this event
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$5 provides a special snack and drink delivery to one person during Appreciation Week. Thank you for your donation!
$10 helps to fund one person for the Nacho bar during Appreciation Week. Thank you for your donation!
$15 helps to fund three people for the morning breakfast spread during Appreciation Week. Thank you for your donation!
$20 helps to support a special Appreciation Week Luncheon for one person. Thank you for your donation!
Donate a gift card for the raffle!
If selecting this option, please use code GIFTCARD at checkout to remove the $1 from your cart before processing. Thank you for your donation!
(You can add this to other items or checkout with this item only for $0. This lets us know how many gift cards to expect for the raffle(s). PTA is unable to purchase gift cards, so we are grateful for the donations!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!