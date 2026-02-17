Teacher Ticket Sales for SJGS PTA "Springtime in Paris" 2026 Dinner & Gift Auction

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This is a special rate for teachers ONLY. Only ONE per teacher may be purchased. You will also receive 10 complimentary white raffle prize tickets with this purchase.
This is a special rate for teachers ONLY. Only ONE per teacher may be purchased. You will also receive 10 complimentary white raffle prize tickets with this purchase in addition to your $50 bundle.
Teacher ONLY exclusive raffle prize ticket bundle for auction baskets. You will receive a raffle prize ticket bundle ($100 value) for only $50.
There is no limit on bundles; however a name, email and phone number MUST be connected to each purchased bundle.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!