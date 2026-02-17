SJGS PTA

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SJGS PTA

About this event

Teacher Ticket Sales for SJGS PTA "Springtime in Paris" 2026 Dinner & Gift Auction

290 NJ-37

Toms River, NJ 08753, USA

Discount TEACHER Entrance Tkt ONLY
$75

This is a special rate for teachers ONLY. Only ONE per teacher may be purchased. You will also receive 10 complimentary white raffle prize tickets with this purchase.

Discount TEACHER Entrance Tkt & $50 Raffle Prize Tkt Bundle
$125

This is a special rate for teachers ONLY. Only ONE per teacher may be purchased. You will also receive 10 complimentary white raffle prize tickets with this purchase in addition to your $50 bundle.

Discount TEACHER Raffle Prize Tkt Bundle ONLY
$50

Teacher ONLY exclusive raffle prize ticket bundle for auction baskets. You will receive a raffle prize ticket bundle ($100 value) for only $50.

There is no limit on bundles; however a name, email and phone number MUST be connected to each purchased bundle.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!