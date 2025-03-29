TEACHER TICKETS JUNIOR CABARET

This is a BCA staff discounted general admission ticket for entry into the Junior Cabaret and can be used for partners, children or extended family (1 per person). The Junior Cabaret's new location will feature cabaret-style seating with finger foods, a dessert & mock-tail bar with items for sale. There is also a tricky tray event for pre-reserved raffle tickets to pay at the door or buy the night of SEPARATE from this general admission ticket. Teacher discount tickets are transferrable, non-refundable.

