Teacher Treats 2026

Come watch your two favorite witches and sing along with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande! We know this will be a POPULAR activity. WHAT IS THIS FEELING? Excitement to share this beloved musical with you! DEAR OLD CWLA will be the location for ONE SHORT DAY of movies, singing and snacks. NO ONE MOURNS the folks who will miss this opportunity.





Who: Grades 4-8

Teachers: Mr. Wolfe and Dr. Lessem





When:

Thursday, May 14th

2:45 - 5:30 pm





Where:

CWLA