Teacher Treats 2026

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Get ready for a colorful celebration! Join Ms. Zidzik and Ms. Jones for a Rainbow Party full of fun, creativity, and tasty treats. Students will enjoy making a bright and beautiful rainbow craft to take home and will snack on a variety of rainbow-themed goodies. It's the perfect way to add some sparkle to the school day while supporting a great cause. Come hungry, come creative, and come ready to celebrate all things rainbow!
Who: Grades K-2
Teachers: Ms. Zidzik & Ms. Jones
When:
Wednesday, April 15th
2:45 - 3:45 pm
Where:
CWLA
Students will tap into their creativity as they design and paint their own small planter—then choose a plant to take home and watch it grow! Goldfish crackers and apple juice boxes will be provided as well!
Who: Grades K-4
Principal: Ms. Leung
When:
Monday, April 20th
2:45 - 3:45 pm
Where:
CWLA
Come practice the art of the Maki Roller, the Japanese technique for creating perfect sushi rolls! Ingredients: Dry Seaweed (Nori), Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, & Sugar.
Important: Please review these ingredients for any allergy concerns. If you have questions or need to report an allergy, please contact [email protected]
Who: Grades K-4
Teacher: Sensei
When:
Thursday, April 9th
2:45 - 3:30 pm
Where:
CWLA
Join us for a high-energy afternoon of KPop Demon Hunter dancing! Learn fun Huntr/x and Saja Boys choreography, move to songs from the Grammy-winning score, and show off your best dance moves. Snacks will be provided to keep you fueled for all the fun!
Who: Grades 2-3
Teachers: Ms. Kiken and Ms. Britta
When:
Wednesday, May 20th
2:45 - 4:15 pm
Where:
CWLA
Get ready for a sweet treat and some movie magic! Join us for an Ice Cream Sundae and Movie night! We'll be scooping up delicious ice cream and topping it off with all your favorite toppings. Then, we'll settle in to watch an awesome movie together. It's the perfect way to chill out with friends and enjoy a tasty treat.
Who: Grades 2-4
Teacher: Ms. Andrewscavage
When:
Monday, May 11th
2:45 - 4:30 pm
Where:
CWLA
Join us for a colorful afternoon of tie-dye, ice cream, and outdoor fun! We’ll kick things off at school with snacks and creating bright, one-of-a-kind tie-dye shirts (each student will receive a shirt and care instructions to take home). Then we’ll head to Taylor Street for a sweet ice cream treat before wrapping up the day at Sheridan Park, where students can enjoy the field and playground.
Who: Grades 2-4
Teachers: Mr. Chen, Ms. Hall, and Ms. Armstrong
When:
Friday, April 24th
2:45 - 4:45 pm
Where:
CWLA, KURIMU, Sheridan Park
NOTE: Pick up for this event is at Sheridan Park playground, 910 S. Aberdeen
Join Madame Lappe for a delicious crepe-making adventure! Flip, fill, and top your crepes with sweet and tasty ingredients while learning a little French along the way. Bon appétit!
Who: Grades 2-6
Teacher: Madame Lappe
When:
Tuesday, April 21st
2:45 - 4:00 pm
Where:
CWLA
Time to get spicy! Make your own cheesy quesadilla with Maestra Colon. Load it up with tasty toppings like guacamole, sour cream, and salsa!
Who: Grades 3-5
Teacher: Maestra Colon
When:
Thursday, April 9th
2:45 - 3:30 pm
Where:
CWLA
Looking for a little self-care and fun? Come hang out with us for a session of mini manicures! Get your nails looking fresh and colorful with a variety of nail polish options. We're keeping it simple with regular nail polish on your natural nails only. Plus, we'll have yummy snacks to enjoy while we chat and chill.
Who: Grades 3-8
Teacher: Ms. Patel
When:
Tuesday, April 14th
2:45 - 4:30 pm
Where:
CWLA
Come watch your two favorite witches and sing along with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande! We know this will be a POPULAR activity. WHAT IS THIS FEELING? Excitement to share this beloved musical with you! DEAR OLD CWLA will be the location for ONE SHORT DAY of movies, singing and snacks. NO ONE MOURNS the folks who will miss this opportunity.
Who: Grades 4-8
Teachers: Mr. Wolfe and Dr. Lessem
When:
Thursday, May 14th
2:45 - 5:30 pm
Where:
CWLA
Roll the dice, make your moves, and challenge your friends to some friendly competition. We’ll have plenty of delicious pizza to keep your energy up while you play!
Who: Grades 5-8
Teacher: Ms. McManus
When:
Tuesday, April 7th
2:45 - 4:00 pm
Where:
CWLA
Come practice the art of the Maki Roller, the Japanese technique for creating perfect sushi rolls! Ingredients: Dry Seaweed (Nori), Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, & Sugar.
Important: Please review these ingredients for any allergy concerns. If you have questions or need to report an allergy, please contact [email protected]
Who: Grades 5-8
Teacher: Sensei
When:
Thursday, April 2nd
2:45 - 3:30 pm
Where:
CWLA
Students will plot real constellations on graph paper, connecting math and astronomy in a hands-on way. Then they’ll design and graph their own original constellation and bring it to life by writing a short creative story. Snacks and fun included!
Who: Grades 6-8
Teachers: Ms. Koonce, Mr. Casey, and Ms. Ackerman
When:
Wednesday, March 11th
2:45 - 3:30 pm
Where:
CWLA
Are you ready to challenge the dynamic duo and ping pong pros of CWLA? Join Ms. Robinson and Ms. Haines for an epic afternoon of PING PONG, PIZZA AND PARTY! Warm up those paddles and grab your ping pong pals for the TIME OF YOUR LIFE!
Who: Grades 6-8
Teachers: Ms. Haines and Ms. Robinson
When:
Friday, May 1st
2:45 - 4:30 pm
Where:
CWLA
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