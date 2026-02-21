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Teacher Treats 2026

Rainbow Party with Ms. Jones & Ms. Zidzik item
Rainbow Party with Ms. Jones & Ms. Zidzik
$25

Get ready for a colorful celebration! Join Ms. Zidzik and Ms. Jones for a Rainbow Party full of fun, creativity, and tasty treats. Students will enjoy making a bright and beautiful rainbow craft to take home and will snack on a variety of rainbow-themed goodies. It's the perfect way to add some sparkle to the school day while supporting a great cause. Come hungry, come creative, and come ready to celebrate all things rainbow!


Who: Grades K-2

Teachers: Ms. Zidzik & Ms. Jones


When:

Wednesday, April 15th

2:45 - 3:45 pm


Where:

CWLA

Paint & Plant with Principal Leung item
Paint & Plant with Principal Leung
$30

Students will tap into their creativity as they design and paint their own small planter—then choose a plant to take home and watch it grow! Goldfish crackers and apple juice boxes will be provided as well!


Who: Grades K-4

Principal: Ms. Leung


When:

Monday, April 20th

2:45 - 3:45 pm


Where:

CWLA

Sushi with Sensei! (Grades K-4) item
Sushi with Sensei! (Grades K-4)
$30

Come practice the art of the Maki Roller, the Japanese technique for creating perfect sushi rolls! Ingredients: Dry Seaweed (Nori), Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, & Sugar.

Important: Please review these ingredients for any allergy concerns. If you have questions or need to report an allergy, please contact [email protected]


Who: Grades K-4

Teacher: Sensei


When:

Thursday, April 9th

2:45 - 3:30 pm


Where:

CWLA

KPop Demon Hunters Dance Party with Ms. Kiken & Ms. Britta item
KPop Demon Hunters Dance Party with Ms. Kiken & Ms. Britta
$25

Join us for a high-energy afternoon of KPop Demon Hunter dancing! Learn fun Huntr/x and Saja Boys choreography, move to songs from the Grammy-winning score, and show off your best dance moves. Snacks will be provided to keep you fueled for all the fun!


Who: Grades 2-3

Teachers: Ms. Kiken and Ms. Britta


When:

Wednesday, May 20th

2:45 - 4:15 pm


Where:

CWLA

Ice Cream Sundae & Movie with Ms. Andrewscavage item
Ice Cream Sundae & Movie with Ms. Andrewscavage
$25

Get ready for a sweet treat and some movie magic! Join us for an Ice Cream Sundae and Movie night! We'll be scooping up delicious ice cream and topping it off with all your favorite toppings. Then, we'll settle in to watch an awesome movie together. It's the perfect way to chill out with friends and enjoy a tasty treat. 


Who: Grades 2-4

Teacher: Ms. Andrewscavage


When:

Monday, May 11th

2:45 - 4:30 pm


Where:

CWLA

Tie Dye, Ice Cream & The Park item
Tie Dye, Ice Cream & The Park
$45

Join us for a colorful afternoon of tie-dye, ice cream, and outdoor fun! We’ll kick things off at school with snacks and creating bright, one-of-a-kind tie-dye shirts (each student will receive a shirt and care instructions to take home). Then we’ll head to Taylor Street for a sweet ice cream treat before wrapping up the day at Sheridan Park, where students can enjoy the field and playground.


Who: Grades 2-4

Teachers: Mr. Chen, Ms. Hall, and Ms. Armstrong


When:

Friday, April 24th

2:45 - 4:45 pm


Where:

CWLA, KURIMU, Sheridan Park


NOTE: Pick up for this event is at Sheridan Park playground, 910 S. Aberdeen

Make Crepes with Madame Lappe item
Make Crepes with Madame Lappe
$30

Join Madame Lappe for a delicious crepe-making adventure! Flip, fill, and top your crepes with sweet and tasty ingredients while learning a little French along the way. Bon appétit!


Who: Grades 2-6

Teacher: Madame Lappe


When:

Tuesday, April 21st

2:45 - 4:00 pm


Where:

CWLA

Quesadillas with Maestra Colon item
Quesadillas with Maestra Colon
$30

Time to get spicy! Make your own cheesy quesadilla with Maestra Colon. Load it up with tasty toppings like guacamole, sour cream, and salsa!


Who: Grades 3-5

Teacher: Maestra Colon


When:

Thursday, April 9th

2:45 - 3:30 pm


Where:

CWLA

Mini Manicure Party with Ms. Patel item
Mini Manicure Party with Ms. Patel
$25

Looking for a little self-care and fun? Come hang out with us for a session of mini manicures! Get your nails looking fresh and colorful with a variety of nail polish options. We're keeping it simple with regular nail polish on your natural nails only. Plus, we'll have yummy snacks to enjoy while we chat and chill.


Who: Grades 3-8

Teacher: Ms. Patel


When:

Tuesday, April 14th

2:45 - 4:30 pm


Where:

CWLA

Wicked Movie Sing-a-long with Mr. Wolfe & Dr. Lessem item
Wicked Movie Sing-a-long with Mr. Wolfe & Dr. Lessem
$20

Come watch your two favorite witches and sing along with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande! We know this will be a POPULAR activity. WHAT IS THIS FEELING? Excitement to share this beloved musical with you! DEAR OLD CWLA will be the location for ONE SHORT DAY of movies, singing and snacks. NO ONE MOURNS the folks who will miss this opportunity.


Who: Grades 4-8

Teachers: Mr. Wolfe and Dr. Lessem


When:

Thursday, May 14th

2:45 - 5:30 pm


Where:

CWLA

Board Games & Pizza with Ms. McManus item
Board Games & Pizza with Ms. McManus
$25

Roll the dice, make your moves, and challenge your friends to some friendly competition. We’ll have plenty of delicious pizza to keep your energy up while you play!


Who: Grades 5-8

Teacher: Ms. McManus


When:

Tuesday, April 7th

2:45 - 4:00 pm


Where:

CWLA

Sushi with Sensei! (Grades 5-8) item
Sushi with Sensei! (Grades 5-8)
$30

Come practice the art of the Maki Roller, the Japanese technique for creating perfect sushi rolls! Ingredients: Dry Seaweed (Nori), Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, & Sugar.

Important: Please review these ingredients for any allergy concerns. If you have questions or need to report an allergy, please contact [email protected]


Who: Grades 5-8

Teacher: Sensei


When:

Thursday, April 2nd

2:45 - 3:30 pm


Where:

CWLA

Graphing Constellations item
Graphing Constellations
$25

Students will plot real constellations on graph paper, connecting math and astronomy in a hands-on way. Then they’ll design and graph their own original constellation and bring it to life by writing a short creative story. Snacks and fun included!


Who: Grades 6-8

Teachers: Ms. Koonce, Mr. Casey, and Ms. Ackerman


When:

Wednesday, March 11th

2:45 - 3:30 pm


Where:

CWLA

Pizza! Ping Pong! Party! with Ms. Haines & Ms. Robinson item
Pizza! Ping Pong! Party! with Ms. Haines & Ms. Robinson
$30

Are you ready to challenge the dynamic duo and ping pong pros of CWLA? Join Ms. Robinson and Ms. Haines for an epic afternoon of PING PONG, PIZZA AND PARTY! Warm up those paddles and grab your ping pong pals for the TIME OF YOUR LIFE!


Who: Grades 6-8

Teachers: Ms. Haines and Ms. Robinson


When:

Friday, May 1st

2:45 - 4:30 pm


Where:

CWLA

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