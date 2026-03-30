Muslim Families Of Bloomfield Hills Schools

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Muslim Families Of Bloomfield Hills Schools

About this event

Teachers appreciation dinner year 2026

1830 W Square Lake Rd

Bloomfield Township, MI 48302, USA

2 parents and 1 student
$200

Students must be attending BHS district. No sibling who are not attending BHS district.

2 Parents and 2 students
$225

Students must be attending BHS district. No sibling who are not attending BHS district.

2 parents and 3 Students
$250

Students must be attending BHS district. No sibling who are not attending BHS district.

2 parents and 4 students
$275

Students must be attending BHS district. No sibling who are not attending BHS district.

One graduate Student, no parents
$25

Student must be graduating from BHS district for year 2026.

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