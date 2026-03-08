SOCES Booster Club

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SOCES Booster Club

About this event

Teachers Packages

Teacher Package #1 item
Teacher Package #1
Pay what you can

Homework Pass for Ms. Amelova's Spanish 1 Class.

Teacher Package #2 item
Teacher Package #2
Pay what you can

Cooking Class with Chef Avila

Teacher Package #3 item
Teacher Package #3
Pay what you can

The Great Teacher Trek-Out:

A hike with Mr. Prinn and
Mr. Firestein.

Teacher Package #4 item
Teacher Package #4
Pay what you can

Bowling fun with Ms. Fisher and Ms. Strong

Teacher Package #5 item
Teacher Package #5
Pay what you can

The Midday Matchup: 

Basketball Game with Mr. Garcia

Teacher Package #6 item
Teacher Package #6
Pay what you can

Booked for Lunch: 

Lunch with librarian, 

Ms. Gyadikyan

Teacher Package #7 item
Teacher Package #7
Pay what you can

Corgi Crafts With 

Ms. Kalayjian

Teacher Package #8 item
Teacher Package #8
Pay what you can

Homework Pass: 
Ms. Kaur (Period 1, Honors English 8)

Teacher Package #9 item
Teacher Package #9
Pay what you can

Reading Quiz Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 1, Honors English 8)

Teacher Package #10 item
Teacher Package #10
Pay what you can

Homework Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 2, English 10)

Teacher Package #11 item
Teacher Package #11
Pay what you can

Reading Quiz Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 2, English 10)

Teacher Package #12 item
Teacher Package #12
Pay what you can

Homework Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 4, Honors English 8)

Teacher Package #13 item
Teacher Package #13
Pay what you can

Reading Quiz Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 4, Honors English 8)

Teacher Package #14 item
Teacher Package #14
Pay what you can

Reading Quiz Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 6, English 10)

Teacher Package #15 item
Teacher Package #15
Pay what you can

Homework Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 6, English 10)

Teacher Package #16 item
Teacher Package #16
Pay what you can

Art Class with Ms. Matin

Teacher Package #17 item
Teacher Package #17
Pay what you can

Make a Movie Trailer starring Your Life! with Mr. Pak

Teacher Package #18 item
Teacher Package #18
Pay what you can

Pizza Party with Ms. Pena

Teacher Package #19 item
Teacher Package #19
Pay what you can

A Day at the Theater with Ms. Potter

Teacher Package #20 item
Teacher Package #20
Pay what you can

Surfing with Mr. Prinn

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