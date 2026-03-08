Teachers Packages

About this event
Homework Pass for Ms. Amelova's Spanish 1 Class.
Cooking Class with Chef Avila
The Great Teacher Trek-Out:
A hike with Mr. Prinn and
Mr. Firestein.
Bowling fun with Ms. Fisher and Ms. Strong
The Midday Matchup:
Basketball Game with Mr. Garcia
Booked for Lunch:
Lunch with librarian,
Ms. Gyadikyan
Corgi Crafts With
Ms. Kalayjian
Homework Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 1, Honors English 8)
Reading Quiz Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 1, Honors English 8)
Homework Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 2, English 10)
Reading Quiz Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 2, English 10)
Homework Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 4, Honors English 8)
Reading Quiz Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 4, Honors English 8)
Reading Quiz Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 6, English 10)
Homework Pass:
Ms. Kaur (Period 6, English 10)
Art Class with Ms. Matin
Make a Movie Trailer starring Your Life! with Mr. Pak
Pizza Party with Ms. Pena
A Day at the Theater with Ms. Potter
Surfing with Mr. Prinn
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