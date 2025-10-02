Teachers/Assistants/Contestants: Hapahaole’s Hawaiian Street Tacos Pre-Orders

9001 Hillpointe Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89134, USA

Huli Huli Chicken Taco (DF)
Huli Huli Chicken Taco (DF)
free

Hawaiian Rotisserie Chicken, Asian Slaw, Chicken Crunch (Dairy Free)

Bulgogi Beef Taco (DF, GF)
Bulgogi Beef Taco (DF, GF)
free

Korean BBQ Beef, Kimchee, Hapa Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro (Dairy Free, Gluten Free)

Kalua Pig Taco
Kalua Pig Taco
free

Smoked Pulled Pork, Pico de Gallo, Mac Salad, Crispy Shallots

Miso Mushroom Taco (V)
Miso Mushroom Taco (V)
free

Sake Miso Roasted Mushrooms, Asian Slaw, Crispy Shallots, Furikake (Vegetarian)

Ban Chan Potato Taco (Vegan)
Ban Chan Potato Taco (Vegan)
free

Fried Potatoes, Garlic Soy Aioli, Kimchee, Crispy Shallots, Cilantro (Vegan)

Combo: 2 Tacos & Hapa Corn
Combo: 2 Tacos & Hapa Corn
free

Choice of 2 Tacos + Hapa Corn

Hapa Corn (V, GF)
Hapa Corn (V, GF)
free

Spiced Sweet Corn, Garlic Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Furikake (Vegetarian, Gluten Free) (Can ask Food Truck to make Vegan by removing the Cheese)

Elote Tots (GF, V)
Elote Tots (GF, V)
free

Crispy Tots, Our Hapa Corn, Furikake, Cilantro (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Chicken Skin Nachos
Chicken Skin Nachos
free

Chicken Chicharron, Huli Huli Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Garlic Aioli, Cotija Cheese

Chips & Salsa (GF,V)
Chips & Salsa (GF,V)
free

Fresh Fried Furikake Spiced Tortilla Chips, Spicy Salsa (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Ube Mochi Churro Bites (GF, DF)
Ube Mochi Churro Bites (GF, DF)
free

Deep-Fried Ube Mochi, Cinnamon Sugar,

Chocolate Syrup

Bottled Coke
Bottled Coke
free
Can of Hawaiian Sun
Can of Hawaiian Sun
free
Bottled Water
Bottled Water
free

