Teachers/Assistants/Contestants: Hapahaole’s Hawaiian Street Tacos Pre-Orders

Hawaiian Rotisserie Chicken, Asian Slaw, Chicken Crunch (Dairy Free)
Korean BBQ Beef, Kimchee, Hapa Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro (Dairy Free, Gluten Free)
Smoked Pulled Pork, Pico de Gallo, Mac Salad, Crispy Shallots
Sake Miso Roasted Mushrooms, Asian Slaw, Crispy Shallots, Furikake (Vegetarian)
Fried Potatoes, Garlic Soy Aioli, Kimchee, Crispy Shallots, Cilantro (Vegan)
Choice of 2 Tacos + Hapa Corn
Spiced Sweet Corn, Garlic Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Furikake (Vegetarian, Gluten Free) (Can ask Food Truck to make Vegan by removing the Cheese)
Crispy Tots, Our Hapa Corn, Furikake, Cilantro (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Chicken Chicharron, Huli Huli Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Garlic Aioli, Cotija Cheese
Fresh Fried Furikake Spiced Tortilla Chips, Spicy Salsa (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Deep-Fried Ube Mochi, Cinnamon Sugar,
Chocolate Syrup
