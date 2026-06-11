Teaching and Program Supplies Auction

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Starting bid
10 Crazy Circuits robotics boards sold from Brown Dog Gadgets. Boards can be reused - half the packages are unopened.
Starting bid
Comes with some accessories and recommended projects.
Starting bid
Amazon Lighting kit with working light bulbs, used a handful of times.
Starting bid
Circuitry teaching kit.
Starting bid
Play-Doh Circuitry Kit.
Starting bid
We made "neon" light signs with supplies.
Starting bid
These came bundled with our Canon Rebel Kits, and we don't use the misc. supplies and lenses. All items new and unused.
Starting bid
Heavy community-made art piece, the piece was facilitated by Dan Johnson.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!