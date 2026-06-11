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Friends Of The Stinson Memorial Library District

About this event

Sales closed

Teaching and Program Supplies Auction

Robotics Boards STEM Learning Kits item
Robotics Boards STEM Learning Kits
$1

Starting bid

10 Crazy Circuits robotics boards sold from Brown Dog Gadgets. Boards can be reused - half the packages are unopened.

Straw Rocket Launcher and Teacher Guide item
Straw Rocket Launcher and Teacher Guide
$1

Starting bid

Comes with some accessories and recommended projects.

Photography Studio Lighting Kit item
Photography Studio Lighting Kit
$1

Starting bid

Amazon Lighting kit with working light bulbs, used a handful of times.

Makey Makey Classroom Kit item
Makey Makey Classroom Kit
$1

Starting bid

Circuitry teaching kit.

Squishy Circuits item
Squishy Circuits
$1

Starting bid

Play-Doh Circuitry Kit.

Electrical Project Supplies item
Electrical Project Supplies
$1

Starting bid

We made "neon" light signs with supplies.

Photography Accessories item
Photography Accessories
$1

Starting bid

These came bundled with our Canon Rebel Kits, and we don't use the misc. supplies and lenses. All items new and unused.

Ceremic Art Piece item
Ceremic Art Piece
$1

Starting bid

Heavy community-made art piece, the piece was facilitated by Dan Johnson.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!