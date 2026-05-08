Teaching the Great Books - Fall 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Sessions are Saturdays September 12, 19, and 26 at 10:00 am- 11:00 am CT .
Refund policy: A full refund (less processing fees) will be assessed prior to the registration deadline. Any requests for refund after the registration deadline but before the first day of the webinar will be awarded 50% refund. This class is non-refundable after the beginning of the webinar.
Sessions are Saturdays September 12, 19, and 26 at 10:00 am- 11:00 am CT .
Refund policy: A full refund (less processing fees) will be assessed prior to the registration deadline. Any requests for refund after the registration deadline but before the first day of the webinar will be awarded 50% refund. This class is non-refundable after the beginning of the webinar.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!