TEAL Art Walk - Art is My Favorite Sport

Feel free to join the walkers at any time if you're unsure about your availability. You will receive one raffle ticket once you complete your first round.
Casual Walk
$5
Simply walk (if desired or at your pace). Receive one event pin/button. Receive one raffle ticket entry for each lap walked (up to five raffle entries).
Brisk Walker
$25
Take a brisk walk or faster than a casual walk (if desired or at your own pace). This covers your registration. Receive a free t-shirt at the event while supporting the cause. Receive one event pin/button. Receive one raffle ticket entry for each lap walked (up to seven raffle entries).
Power Walker
$50
Take a power walk at your intense and fast-paced stride (if desired or at your pace). Your registration and cause donation are covered. Receive one free t-shirt for pickup at the event. Receive one event pin/button. Receive one raffle ticket entry for each lap walked (up to ten raffle entries).
Trail Blazer
$100
You go Trail Blazer! Take the outer fast lane throughout this walk (if desired or at your own pace). Your registration and support of the cause is covered. Pick up your two free walk T-shirts at the event. Receive one event pin/button. Receive one raffle ticket entry for each lap walked (up to fifteen raffle entries).
