Teal Travel Session: Wednesdays 2:00pm-4:00pm 9th grade - 22 years old

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About this event
LBA Park Adventure Day:
Join us for a fun-filled day at LBA Park packed with activities for everyone! Campers will enjoy classic yard games, get creative by painting their own garden gnome, and spend time exploring the park play area. We’ll also take a walk along the loop for an interactive scavenger hunt. For those interested, there will be a chance to try out pickleball too! It’s a perfect mix of creativity, movement, and outdoor fun with friends.
Theater Tour Experience:
Go behind the scenes with an exciting tour of the Washington Center for the Performing Arts! Campers will get a unique look at the inner workings of a theater, including stepping on stage, exploring lighting and production elements, and learning what happens behind the curtain. There will even be an opportunity to take photos in special areas of the theater. If time allows, we’ll also enjoy a visit to nearby Sylvester Park for some outdoor fun.
Outdoor Play & Cooking Fun:
Campers will enjoy a mix of outdoor and indoor activities during this hands-on day! Located at the Friendly Meeting House in Olympia. We’ll take advantage of the field and play area for games, movement, and time to connect with friends. Inside, campers will participate in a simple cooking activity—either using the kitchen for a beginner-friendly recipe or creating a fun no-bake treat. It’s the perfect blend of active play and creative learning!
City Bus Tour:
Discover Olympia in a fun and interactive way! In partnership with Intercity Transit, campers will explore the city while learning how to navigate local bus routes. Along the way, they’ll take part in a scavenger hunt and other engaging activities!
Blueberry Picking:
Campers will enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon outdoors picking fresh blueberries! This hands-on activity gives participants a chance to connect with nature, build independence, and spend time with friends while exploring a local farm. Everyone will have the opportunity to gather berries, learn about the fruits, and enjoy a sweet summer experience together.
11:00am-12:30pm: End of Camp Celebration with Outdoors For All's Adaptive Cycling at Friendly Grove Park.
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