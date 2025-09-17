Team 2472 Centennial Robotics's Silent Auction

4757 North Rd, Circle Pines, MN 55014, USA (Door S6)
Two tickets to a performance for the 2025/2026 season.
Value $120
Donated by: Children's Theatre Company
Handmade crochet basket contains:
Two Woobles kits
Four skeins Easy yarn
Crochet tool kit with hook, needles, stitch markers, safety eyes and crochet rings.
Value: $100
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
$25 Gift Card plus $10 Game Play Card for Full Tilt Tavern in Bloomington.
Value: $35
Donated by: Full Tilt Tavern
$25 Gift Card plus $10 Game Play Card for Full Tilt Tavern in Bloomington.
Value: $35
Donated by: Full Tilt Tavern
Gift card for 10 Elite car washes at Kwik Trip
Value: $120
Donated by: Kwik Trip
2 tickets to a Classical concert of your choice.
List of eligible Minnesota Orchestra
Classical concerts will be provided to the winner. Movies & Music and Thursday morning Coffee Concert matinees are not eligible.
Value: $120
Donated by: Minnesota Orchestra
Ryan Jeffers signs photo in frame
Value: $85
Donated by: MN Twins
Two Club level tickets to Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers on Saturday January 24, 2026 at 8:00pm
Section C38, Row 1, Seats 9 & 10
Value: $234
Donated by: Midwest Roofing, Siding and Windows
Two Club level tickets to Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers on Saturday January 24, 2026 at 8:00pm
Section C38, Row 1, Seats 11 & 12
Value: $234
Donated by: Midwest Roofing, Siding and Windows
Four Single day entry tickets to Minnesota Zoo, parking included.
Expires June 30, 2026
Value: $106
Donated by: Minnesota Zoo
Two tickets to see Chicago at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on Saturday January 31, 2026
Value: $248
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
Bottle of Semi-sweet Red Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Chocolate popcorn and wooden serving platter.
*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.
Value: $40
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
Bottle of Dry Rose Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Italian Amaretti Cookies and wooden serving platter.
*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.
Value: $40
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
Bottle of Dry Rose Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Sourdough Cheddar Cheese Sticks and wooden serving platter.
*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.
Value: $40
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
Bottle of Off Dry White Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Abdallah Milk Chocolate Croquettes and wooden serving platter.
*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.
Value: $40
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
Bottle of Off Dry White Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Patti's Hot Honey Roasted Nuts and wooden serving platter.
*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.
Value: $40
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
$125 gift certificate to Sandbox VR in Roseville.
Value: $125
Donated by: Sandbox VR
Four admission tickets to the Science Museum of Minnesota. Expires June 30, 2026
Value: $140
Donated by: Science Museum of Minnesota
Shark Pro Steam Pocket Mop
Value: $80
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
Four tickets to a performance during the 2026 season.
Choose from:
-Giraffes Can't Dance
-The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story
-Shrek The Musical
Expires August 2, 2026
Value: $80
Donated by: Stages Theatre Company
Custom Team 2472 LED Nightlight
Value: $25
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
$25 gift certificate to The Curious Crow in Circle Pines.
Value: $25
Donated by: The Curious Crow Company
$25 gift certificate to The Curious Crow in Circle Pines.
Value: $25
Donated by: The Curious Crow Company
$25 gift certificate to The Curious Crow in Circle Pines.
Value: $25
Donated by: The Curious Crow Company
$25 gift certificate to The Curious Crow in Circle Pines.
Value: $25
Donated by: The Curious Crow Company
Travel essentials basket includes:
Neck pillow
Luggage tags
Jewelry case
Charging cable
Door stop alarm
Digital luggage scale
Packing cube set
Toiletry bottle set
Airfly bluetooth adapter
Can coolies
Sunglasses
Towel clips
Value: $175
Donated by: Whimsical Vacations
Art Type: Watercolor
Value: $40
Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family
Art Type: Acrylic on canvas
Value: $30
Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family
Art Type: Paper Quilling
Value: $50
Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family
Art Type: Paper Quilling
Value: $50
Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family
Art Type: Watercolor
Value: $40
Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family
Art Type: Acrylic on Canvas
Value: $50
Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family
Ten jump passes to Zero Gravity in Mounds View
Value: $170
Donated by: Zero Gravity
Custom made 300 piece puzzle of Team 2472's 2025 season robot Charybdis.
Value: $35
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
$25 in Wash & Dry value at
Maytag Laundry
9010 Griggs Ave
Lexington
$20 Target
$10 Dairy Queen
$5 Starbucks
Value: $60
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
$25 in Wash & Dry value at
Maytag Laundry
9010 Griggs Ave
Lexington
$25 Clives Roadhouse in Blaine
$5 Target
$5 Starbucks
Value: $60
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
$25 in Wash & Dry value at
Maytag Laundry
9010 Griggs Ave
Lexington
$20 Dairy Queen
$10 Target
Value: $55
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
$25 in Wash & Dry value at
Maytag Laundry
9010 Griggs Ave
Lexington
$20 Dairy Queen
$10 Target
Value: $55
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
22.5 inch Charcoal Kettle Grill by Kingsford
Value: $60
Donated by: Team 2472 Families
Four upper-level tickets to a regular season home Timberwolves game.
Value: Varies by game and seats selected
Donated by: MN Timberwolves and Team 2472 Families
