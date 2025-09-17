eventClosed

Team 2472 Centennial Robotics's Silent Auction

4757 North Rd, Circle Pines, MN 55014, USA (Door S6)

Children's Theatre Company item
Children's Theatre Company
$30

Two tickets to a performance for the 2025/2026 season.


Value $120

Donated by: Children's Theatre Company

Crochet Basket item
Crochet Basket
$20

Handmade crochet basket contains:

Two Woobles kits

Four skeins Easy yarn

Crochet tool kit with hook, needles, stitch markers, safety eyes and crochet rings.


Value: $100

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Full Tilt Tavern #1 item
Full Tilt Tavern #1
$5

$25 Gift Card plus $10 Game Play Card for Full Tilt Tavern in Bloomington.


Value: $35

Donated by: Full Tilt Tavern

Full Tilt Tavern #2 item
Full Tilt Tavern #2
$5

$25 Gift Card plus $10 Game Play Card for Full Tilt Tavern in Bloomington.


Value: $35

Donated by: Full Tilt Tavern

Kwik Trip Car Washes item
Kwik Trip Car Washes
$30

Gift card for 10 Elite car washes at Kwik Trip


Value: $120

Donated by: Kwik Trip

Minnesota Orchestra Tickets item
Minnesota Orchestra Tickets
$30

2 tickets to a Classical concert of your choice.

List of eligible Minnesota Orchestra

Classical concerts will be provided to the winner. Movies & Music and Thursday morning Coffee Concert matinees are not eligible.


Value: $120

Donated by: Minnesota Orchestra

MN Twins Signed Photo item
MN Twins Signed Photo
$25

Ryan Jeffers signs photo in frame


Value: $85

Donated by: MN Twins

MN Wild Tickets Seats 9 & 10 item
MN Wild Tickets Seats 9 & 10
$60

Two Club level tickets to Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers on Saturday January 24, 2026 at 8:00pm


Section C38, Row 1, Seats 9 & 10


Value: $234

Donated by: Midwest Roofing, Siding and Windows

MN Wild Tickets Seats 11 & 12 item
MN Wild Tickets Seats 11 & 12
$60

Two Club level tickets to Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers on Saturday January 24, 2026 at 8:00pm


Section C38, Row 1, Seats 11 & 12


Value: $234

Donated by: Midwest Roofing, Siding and Windows

Minnesota Zoo item
Minnesota Zoo
$25

Four Single day entry tickets to Minnesota Zoo, parking included.

Expires June 30, 2026


Value: $106

Donated by: Minnesota Zoo

Chicago at the Orpheum item
Chicago at the Orpheum
$60

Two tickets to see Chicago at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on Saturday January 31, 2026


Value: $248

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Roots Red Wine & Popcorn item
Roots Red Wine & Popcorn
$10

Bottle of Semi-sweet Red Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Chocolate popcorn and wooden serving platter.


*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.


Value: $40

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

River Day Rose Wine & Cookies item
River Day Rose Wine & Cookies
$10

Bottle of Dry Rose Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Italian Amaretti Cookies and wooden serving platter.


*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.


Value: $40

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

River Day Rose Wine & Cheese Sticks item
River Day Rose Wine & Cheese Sticks
$10

Bottle of Dry Rose Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Sourdough Cheddar Cheese Sticks and wooden serving platter.


*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.


Value: $40

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Frontenac Gris Wine & Chocolates item
Frontenac Gris Wine & Chocolates
$10

Bottle of Off Dry White Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Abdallah Milk Chocolate Croquettes and wooden serving platter.


*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.


Value: $40

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Riesling & Roasted Nuts item
Riesling & Roasted Nuts
$10

Bottle of Off Dry White Wine from Minnesota Winery, Rustic Roots in Scandia. Paired with Patti's Hot Honey Roasted Nuts and wooden serving platter.


*Winner must be 21 years of age or older and show valid ID upon pick up.


Value: $40

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Sandbox VR item
Sandbox VR
$30

$125 gift certificate to Sandbox VR in Roseville.


Value: $125

Donated by: Sandbox VR

Science Museum of Minnesota item
Science Museum of Minnesota
$40

Four admission tickets to the Science Museum of Minnesota. Expires June 30, 2026


Value: $140

Donated by: Science Museum of Minnesota

Shark Steam Mop item
Shark Steam Mop
$20

Shark Pro Steam Pocket Mop


Value: $80

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Stages Theatre Company item
Stages Theatre Company
$20

Four tickets to a performance during the 2026 season.

Choose from:

-Giraffes Can't Dance

-The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story

-Shrek The Musical

Expires August 2, 2026


Value: $80

Donated by: Stages Theatre Company

LED Nightlight item
LED Nightlight
$5

Custom Team 2472 LED Nightlight


Value: $25

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

The Curious Crow #1 item
The Curious Crow #1
$5

$25 gift certificate to The Curious Crow in Circle Pines.


Value: $25

Donated by: The Curious Crow Company

The Curious Crow #2 item
The Curious Crow #2
$5

$25 gift certificate to The Curious Crow in Circle Pines.


Value: $25

Donated by: The Curious Crow Company

The Curious Crow #3 item
The Curious Crow #3
$5

$25 gift certificate to The Curious Crow in Circle Pines.


Value: $25

Donated by: The Curious Crow Company

The Curious Crow #4 item
The Curious Crow #4
$5

$25 gift certificate to The Curious Crow in Circle Pines.


Value: $25

Donated by: The Curious Crow Company

Whimsical Vacations Travel Basket item
Whimsical Vacations Travel Basket
$45

Travel essentials basket includes:

Neck pillow

Luggage tags

Jewelry case

Charging cable

Door stop alarm

Digital luggage scale

Packing cube set

Toiletry bottle set

Airfly bluetooth adapter

Can coolies

Sunglasses

Towel clips


Value: $175

Donated by: Whimsical Vacations

Camellia Flower Framed Artwork item
Camellia Flower Framed Artwork
$10

Art Type: Watercolor


Value: $40

Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family

Little Dream House Artwork item
Little Dream House Artwork
$10

Art Type: Acrylic on canvas


Value: $30

Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family

Lucky Dragon Framed Artwork item
Lucky Dragon Framed Artwork
$10

Art Type: Paper Quilling


Value: $50

Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family

Pink Lotus Framed Artwork item
Pink Lotus Framed Artwork
$10

Art Type: Paper Quilling


Value: $50

Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family

Red Rose Framed Artwork item
Red Rose Framed Artwork
$10

Art Type: Watercolor


Value: $40

Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family

Sunset Walk Framed Artwork item
Sunset Walk Framed Artwork
$10

Art Type: Acrylic on Canvas


Value: $50

Handmade and Donated by: Team 2472 Family

Zero Gravity item
Zero Gravity
$40

Ten jump passes to Zero Gravity in Mounds View


Value: $170

Donated by: Zero Gravity

Charybdis 300 Piece Puzzle item
Charybdis 300 Piece Puzzle
$5

Custom made 300 piece puzzle of Team 2472's 2025 season robot Charybdis.


Value: $35

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Gift Card Bouquet #1 item
Gift Card Bouquet #1
$15

$25 in Wash & Dry value at

Maytag Laundry

9010 Griggs Ave

Lexington

$20 Target

$10 Dairy Queen

$5 Starbucks


Value: $60

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Gift Card Bouquet #2 item
Gift Card Bouquet #2
$15

$25 in Wash & Dry value at

Maytag Laundry

9010 Griggs Ave

Lexington

$25 Clives Roadhouse in Blaine

$5 Target

$5 Starbucks


Value: $60

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Gift Card Bouquet #3 item
Gift Card Bouquet #3
$15

$25 in Wash & Dry value at

Maytag Laundry

9010 Griggs Ave

Lexington

$20 Dairy Queen

$10 Target


Value: $55

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Gift Card Bouquet #4 item
Gift Card Bouquet #4
$15

$25 in Wash & Dry value at

Maytag Laundry

9010 Griggs Ave

Lexington

$20 Dairy Queen

$10 Target


Value: $55

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Charcoal Grill item
Charcoal Grill
$15

22.5 inch Charcoal Kettle Grill by Kingsford


Value: $60

Donated by: Team 2472 Families

Timberwolves Tickets item
Timberwolves Tickets
$60

Four upper-level tickets to a regular season home Timberwolves game.


Value: Varies by game and seats selected

Donated by: MN Timberwolves and Team 2472 Families

