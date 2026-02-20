Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research

Hosted by

Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research

About this event

Team & Individual Registration – 5th Annual Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament

2190 FM 218

Hamilton, TX 76531, USA

Golf Entry Fee
$100

You may submit payment for yourself only or choose to cover the entry fees for additional teammates.

  • If paying individually, please provide your name and registration details.
  • If paying for multiple golfers, please include the names of each teammate you are covering so we can properly assign your team.

The entry fee is $100 per golfer.


If your teammates are registering separately, please make sure team member names are listed consistently so we can group you together.


Thank you for helping us make the registration process smooth and organized!

Golf Cart Rental
$30

Golf carts are available for rent at $30 each and are reserved for golfers only during their allotted tee time. To help ensure availability for all teams, there is a maximum of two carts per team.


Trucker Cap item
Trucker Cap
$20

Would you like us to reserve a custom Finley Grace Memorial Trucker Cap for you? If so, we'll have it ready for pickup at check-in on tournament day.

2026 T-Shirt - Adult item
2026 T-Shirt - Adult
$25

Would you like us to reserve a Finley Grace Memorial T-Shirt for you? If so, we’ll have it ready for pickup at check-in on tournament day.


You’ll be able to choose your specific size(s) at the end of your order.

2026 T-shirt Child or Toddler item
2026 T-shirt Child or Toddler
$20

Would you like us to reserve a Finley Grace Memorial T-Shirt for you? If so, we’ll have it ready for pickup at check-in on tournament day.


You’ll be able to choose your specific size(s) at the end of your order.


Add a donation for Finley Grace Organization for SIDS Research

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!