Team & Individual Registration – 5th Annual Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament

You may submit payment for yourself only or choose to cover the entry fees for additional teammates.

If paying individually, please provide your name and registration details.

If paying for multiple golfers, please include the names of each teammate you are covering so we can properly assign your team.

The entry fee is $100 per golfer.





If your teammates are registering separately, please make sure team member names are listed consistently so we can group you together.





Thank you for helping us make the registration process smooth and organized!