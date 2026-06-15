Jr. Gaels Camp Fees

About this shop
Includes:
-3 sublimated uniforms (pants include pads)
-1 Practice jersey
-Helmet decals
-Helmet painting
-End of season banquet
-End of season award
-Game Film
Includes:
-End of season banquet
-End of season award
-Game Film
Includes:
-Top & Skirt
-Shorts
-Long sleeve crop top
-Bow, socks, backpack
-Pom-poms
-End of season banquet
-End of season award
Extra Large Team Equipment bag. Can be personalized with name and number. Bag is optional and is not included in the Team Fee.
Your players name and number will be personalized on the bag. The order is paired with the player on the camp roster automatically.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!