Jr. Gaels Youth Athletics Organization

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Jr. Gaels Youth Athletics Organization

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Jr. Gaels Camp Fees

Team Fee item
Team Fee
$255

Includes:


-3 sublimated uniforms (pants include pads)

-1 Practice jersey

-Helmet decals

-Helmet painting

-End of season banquet

-End of season award

-Game Film

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Returner Fee item
Returner Fee
$75

Includes:


-End of season banquet

-End of season award

-Game Film



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Cheer Fee item
Cheer Fee
$180

Includes:


-Top & Skirt

-Shorts

-Long sleeve crop top

-Bow, socks, backpack

-Pom-poms

-End of season banquet

-End of season award

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Team Equipment Bag (optional) item
Team Equipment Bag (optional)
$55

Extra Large Team Equipment bag. Can be personalized with name and number. Bag is optional and is not included in the Team Fee.


Your players name and number will be personalized on the bag. The order is paired with the player on the camp roster automatically.

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