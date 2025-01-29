Team Annie Rose Foundation's Silent Auction

2 channel Audio System. Home or Office (+ delivery and install) A high-end 2 channel speaker system, powered by a digital streaming amplifier, with your choice of either compact bookshelf speakers with stands or floorstanding speakers. Item Overview/Description We are proud to offer this two channel system for Team Annie Rose! The item is as follows: • 1x pair Kef Q3 Meta Bookshelf Speakers (Black, White, or Walnut), 1x pair Kef Q3 Meta Floor Stands, 1x Wiim Pro Streaming Amplifier. Our offer will include delivery and professional installation in the winners home or office within the Middle, TN area. Install will include the unboxing of the equipment, assistance in designating the best location for the system, setup of the speakers and amplifier. Wires wil be floor-ran, no wal fishing or large scale work done. Other install formats can be completed if desired for standard hourly rates, but we recommend floor runs for this setup! The Q3 Meta HiFi speaker is designed to deliver precise sound quality in a midsize package. Featuring a 6.5" 12TH generation Uni-Q driver array with MAT™, you can enjoy sound with pristine clarity, every time. Whether you're enhancing your home theatre system or enjoying your favourite music, the bookshelf speaker delivers high-fidelity sound with exceptional depth and detail. The WiM Amp Pro is their most advanced streaming amplifier yet, featuring PFFB technology, Wi-Fi 6, an innovative thermal design, and a premium DAC for superior audio performance. It delivers 60W per channel power for 8 ohms, and 120W per channel power for 4 ohms. It incorporates the latest Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5.3 with two antennas, offering rock solid wireless audio streaming. Stream from top music services and manage your system effortlessly, room by room. Adjust volume, sync speakers, save favorites, set alarms, and tweak settings—all in one place. Prefer your go-to music app? No problem, play straight from it. Plus, go hands-free with voice commands. Whether you're using Alexa, or Google Assistant, control is just a word away, even with the included voice remote.

2 channel Audio System. Home or Office (+ delivery and install) A high-end 2 channel speaker system, powered by a digital streaming amplifier, with your choice of either compact bookshelf speakers with stands or floorstanding speakers. Item Overview/Description We are proud to offer this two channel system for Team Annie Rose! The item is as follows: • 1x pair Kef Q3 Meta Bookshelf Speakers (Black, White, or Walnut), 1x pair Kef Q3 Meta Floor Stands, 1x Wiim Pro Streaming Amplifier. Our offer will include delivery and professional installation in the winners home or office within the Middle, TN area. Install will include the unboxing of the equipment, assistance in designating the best location for the system, setup of the speakers and amplifier. Wires wil be floor-ran, no wal fishing or large scale work done. Other install formats can be completed if desired for standard hourly rates, but we recommend floor runs for this setup! The Q3 Meta HiFi speaker is designed to deliver precise sound quality in a midsize package. Featuring a 6.5" 12TH generation Uni-Q driver array with MAT™, you can enjoy sound with pristine clarity, every time. Whether you're enhancing your home theatre system or enjoying your favourite music, the bookshelf speaker delivers high-fidelity sound with exceptional depth and detail. The WiM Amp Pro is their most advanced streaming amplifier yet, featuring PFFB technology, Wi-Fi 6, an innovative thermal design, and a premium DAC for superior audio performance. It delivers 60W per channel power for 8 ohms, and 120W per channel power for 4 ohms. It incorporates the latest Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5.3 with two antennas, offering rock solid wireless audio streaming. Stream from top music services and manage your system effortlessly, room by room. Adjust volume, sync speakers, save favorites, set alarms, and tweak settings—all in one place. Prefer your go-to music app? No problem, play straight from it. Plus, go hands-free with voice commands. Whether you're using Alexa, or Google Assistant, control is just a word away, even with the included voice remote.

More details...